Chase Elliott to sport Kelley Blue Book base scheme again in 2024

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott is set to sport the Kelley Blue Book paint scheme once again in 2024.

Kelley Blue Book, which has been one of Chase Elliott's primary sponsors since the 2016 season, will make its return for two races in the upcoming season. Earlier this week, the two parties revealed the paint scheme for next season.

The special base scheme will return for two Cup Series races, i.e. at the Phoenix Raceway on March 10th and the Talladega Superspeedway on October 6th. The vehicle will feature associate sponsorship placements on the C-Post, showcasing the Hendrick Motorsports 40th-anniversary logo.

Nevertheless, the core aesthetics of the Kelley Blue Book base scheme remain unchanged. The familiar colors, a blend of light blue and navy accented with gold, will make a return next season.

Previously, NAPA had revealed Chase Elliott's new paint scheme for the 2024 season, which will see the driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 sport a solid blue base instead of a white one.

Chase Elliott wins NASCAR's Most Popular Driver award once again

The 28-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver suffered the worst season of his Cup career in 2023.

For the first time since making his debut in NASCAR's premium division, Elliott failed to qualify for the playoffs. In a season that featured multiple crashes and injury-misses, the 2020 Cup Series champion finished 17th in the standings, going winless.

However, that didn't stop Chase Elliott from winning the 'Most Popular Driver' award for the sixth consecutive season in his career. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was presented with the award at the Music City Center, as he finished ahead of 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson.

Reflecting on his victory earlier this month, Elliott expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans, stating (h/t ESPN):

"Really this award, in my eyes has been a reflection and an extension of my family’s place in the sport. I recognize my spot in line and recognize what they’ve done."

Acknowledging the challenging 2023 season, Elliott emphasized the special bond between his family and the NASCAR community. He added:

"The reason it is special is because of the fans and how supportive they have been to my entire family, myself included, over the years and I am so grateful for what they do for us. They’ve been phenomenal."

Fans would hope for a better season on the horizon for Chase Elliott as he gears up to make his return in 2024.