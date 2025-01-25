Chase Elliott spotted visiting his sponsor’s store ahead of 2025 NASCAR season

Chase Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion and one of the sport’s most popular drivers, was recently spotted visiting a NAPA Auto Parts store ahead of the 2025 season. The moment was captured and shared by Hendrick Motorsports on social media.

Hendrick Motorsports recently shared a tweet featuring a photo of Chase Elliott at a NAPA Auto Parts store. NAPA has been sponsoring Elliott for over a decade now. Writing about the driver’s visit, the team captioned the tweet,

“Took a trip to the @theNAPAnetwork store today 👀”,

Elliott has been sponsored by the company since 2014. NAPA renewed its multi-year sponsorship in 2022, continuing to sponsor Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet in 26 races annually. Since joining the NAPA family, Elliott has won two national NASCAR championships: the 2014 Xfinity Series and the 2020 Cup Series. Speaking about NAPA's support, Elliott previously said,

“None of this is possible without NAPA. I’m so thankful for their commitment to our team and their passion for what we do every weekend” (NASCAR.com)

Adding to the sentiment, Rick Hendrick, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports expressed how rewarding it has been to see NAPA win races alongside them. He talked about the company's commitment to the sport for so many years. In his own words,

“When you have a partner that has been so committed to our sport for so many years, it’s incredibly rewarding to see them win races, win championships, and experience great success in their business” (NASCAR.com)

NAPA Auto Parts is a leading North American distributor of automotive replacement parts, accessories, and service items for retailers. Alongside sponsoring Elliott, NAPA has also sponsored Ron Capps in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series since 2007.

“I think for us, it’s just about having a little more pace” - Chase Elliott talks about his 2025 NASCAR strategy

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott celebrates in victory lane after winning the BETMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

After a challenging 2023 season in which he finished outside the top 15 following a snowboarding accident, Chase Elliott made a strong comeback in 2024. He ended the season seventh in the standings, with consistent performances throughout. Looking back on his progress, Elliott recently spoke about the need to remain competitive. Here's what he said:

“Honestly, I think from my perspective and where I’m at in my career right now is just trying to get more competitive on a weekly basis. And if we’re accomplishing my goals and our team’s goals on a week-to-week basis, then I think the championship stuff is going to fix itself” (Hendrick Motorsports).

Adding to that, he also said, “You’ve got to keep putting yourself in those positions, and I think for us, it’s just about having a little more pace, leading some more laps, being more aggressive” (Hendrick Motorsports).

The highlight of Chase Elliott’s 2024 season was his win at the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, which broke his 42-race winless streak. This was also his 19th career Cup Series win. He also maintained his fan-favorite status by winning the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award for the seventh consecutive year.

