“Chase Elliott is still gonna make it”: Denny Hamlin predicts the only way NASCAR’s most popular driver makes it to 2023 playoffs

With six races left before the end of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, Chase Elliott finds himself in a spot of bother. Elliott's 2023 campaign has been marred by injuries and racing incidents which has left him fighting for the final spots in the playoffs.

After missing six races due to a leg injury and serving a race ban, the #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver currently occupies the 23rd spot in the drivers' standings, 60 points behind the cutoff line. Despite the grim situation, his rival Denny Hamlin claims Elliott is still gonna make it to the playoffs.

Hamlin, who had earlier predicted Chase Elliott to be in the playoffs, still believes in the same. The #11 Toyota driver reckons that Elliott will win a race in the remainder of the regular season to book his playoff spot.

"Do I feel warm and fuzzy about my prediction now? He didn’t do me any favors, that’s for sure," Hamlin said on his podcast Actions Detrimental.

"He still makes it. I’m going to die on this hill, Chase Elliott is still gonna make it, but I think it’s gonna be because he wins. Chase Elliott fans let’s hold hands. We’re going, unite And we’re gonna will this thing to happen for you guys?" he added.

With 11 different race winners already securing a playoff spot, and three drivers far ahead in points, NASCAR's most popular driver has to fight for the remaining two positions. His most likely way to enter the playoffs is to win a race, rather than point his way in.

Among the remaining six venues NASCAR will be heading to in the regular season, Chase Elliott's chances are highest in the road course races. However, given the recent influx of road course ringers, his odds are reduced.

The 2020 Cup Series champion will be heading to the Pocono Raceway this weekend, where he was awarded the win last year. With a win at Pocono, Elliott could change the fate of his wayward 2023 campaign.

Hendrick Motorsports VP outlines Chase Elliott's playoff chances

Chad Knaus

Hendrick Motorsports has two drivers below the cutoff line with Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott in 20th and 23rd positions. HMS VP Chad Knaus claimed that with six races remaining, both drivers had a 20% chance of making the playoffs.

"I'm gonna stick with my 20 percent, a nice round number," said Chad on NASCAR Race Hub. "I think you know there’s a lot of guys below the cut line. Two of ours primarily, that are hungry and I think they’ve got a good opportunity. But that other 80 is the field, right? So I think it’s going to be a challenge but I think it’s doable," Knaus said.

While the odds don't favor the two drivers, Knaus retains hope as he assures that his drivers can qualify for the playoffs.