Chase Elliott sums up #9 team's slump in performance during 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series was not a season to remember for Hendrick Motorsports star driver Chase Elliott. He missed out on several races due to a leg injury and faced a one-race suspension.

The 27-year-old didn’t make it to the playoffs for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career. Driving the #9 Chevrolet Camaro, he finished 17th in the Cup Series standings.

Elliott denied that slump in performance came as a surprise to him. He admitted that this past season was tough and has not performed up to his level.

Expand Tweet

“No. This stuff’s tough, and if you’re not on your game, you’re not going to win. We haven’t been on our game,” Elliott said as reported by Racer.

The 2023 NASCAR season didn’t go in his favour but the 2020 Cup champion praised his #9 HMS Chevrolet team for always supporting and working hard on every race weekend.

Elliot said:

“I want to be better and I think, as I’ve expressed, I feel like I have a really, really strong team, and the guys are working hard every week to try to give me the things that I want and need, and that’s really all you can ask for. I just want to continue on that path and continue to work hard like we have been, and I think the hard work and resilience of not quitting and not giving up will eventually get us to where we need to go.”

Expand Tweet

Chase Elliott admits he needs improvement for upcoming season

Speaking to NASCAR.com before the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports driver expressed his disappointment over a forgettable season.

Chase Elliott stated:

“Been some times of being decent, but you know, for the most part, been certainly not what I expect of myself and what we expect of our team. So yeah, a lot of room for improvement, and we intend to do a lot of that going into next year. It all needs to be better.”

“I’ve learned a lot about myself and just areas that I want to improve in and trying to tackle a lot of that this weekend, you know, and get a good head start on things we want to improve upon for next year.”

Chase Elliott would try to make a strong comeback next season with an aim to reach the championship 4 race for the title contention.