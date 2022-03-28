"Yeah, that was completely on me" - Chase Elliott takes the blame for hitting Kyle Busch at COTA

NASCAR's first road course race of the 2022 season is complete.

Chase Elliott was considered a threat to win the Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix at COTA, entering with odds of +400. However, the road course master was the first driver to cause a wreck on turn 12 after he knocked into No. 18, Kyle Busch.

Busch was running at position 13 at the time, but after the knock, he dropped to position 28. FOX updated the scene on Twitter, stating that:

"Kyle Busch goes for a spin. He got a little help from Chase Elliott ..."

Elliott took full responsibility for what happened to Kyle Busch.

“I messed up earlier in the race. I got crossed up in the braking zone and hit him. Obviously, we were racing for last and probably weren’t even racing for Stage points and I think he knows me better than that. But yeah, that was completely on me…….and my fault.”

The Hendrick Motorsports driver, driving a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 No. 9, was attempting to defend his title after winning the inaugural road course race at Circuit of Americas in 2021.

The 2021 race was cut short to 54 laps after heavy rains interrupted the race, and Elliott ended up being the first driver to win a road course race at COTA.

NASCAR did not fail to announce the 2021 victory on Twitter, despite the heavy rain.

Elliott entered the race as the favorite, taking the green flag at pole 12 with his teammate Kyle Larson behind him at pole 13. The No. 9 driver never got a chance to shine as expected, but he still performed admirably.

What is Chase Elliott's performance in the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2022 season?

Despite a tough start and contact with Kyle Busch in the early stages of the race, the Hendrick Motorsports driver managed to collect a top-five finish, taking fourth place behind Christopher Bell.

Elliott didn't lead a single lap, but he was in a top-five position during the final laps of the race.

Chase Elliott ended up losing to Trackhouse driver Ross Chastain, driving Chevrolet Camaro No. 1. Elliott is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series table standings with 208 points, followed by Ryan Blaney with 195 points.

Despite topping the standing table, Chase Elliott is the only driver out of four drivers from Hendrick Motorsports who has not yet collected a win in the 2022 season.

Edited by Adam Dickson