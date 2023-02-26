Chase Elliott talks about the time when the NASCAR champion 'dodged a bullet'

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion was doubtful in 2014 if he would ever compete full-time in NASCAR. Chase Elliott revealed in an interview that he was ready to attend college after graduating from high school.

The 27-year-old driver revealed in an interview with Beyond the Flag, his uncertainty about choosing between NASCAR and college. Elliott had applied to a few colleges and had been accepted, but he is glad that he ‘dodged the bullet’ and chose racing.

The #9 driver admitted in the interview:

“Everything that was going, there was just some question whether we were going to race full-time or not in 2014. We were going to do some racing, but if it wasn’t full-time, my mom was going to make me go to college.”

“Fortunately for me, we ended up racing full-time, And I didn’t have to decide what I was going to do in class coming up. But one day, maybe I will. I don’t know. I’ve at least dodged that bullet for a few years!”

Elliott's decision to race full-time in 2014 paid off as he won the Xfinity Series in 2014 piloting the #9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. After another successful season in 2015, Elliot stepped up to the Cup Series in 2016. Elliott replaced four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon at Hendricks Motorsports. Since his debut, the Dawsonville native has won 18 races and grabbed 12 poles.

In hindsight, Elliott joked that he dodged a bullet when he chose NASCAR over college. However, the 27-year-old admitted he hadn't ruled out any sort of college or university after his racing career. He said:

“Maybe, Today, currently? No, to be candid. But down the road, who knows? I feel like you change a lot as years go on. So who knows what the future brings. But right now where I sit, I don’t have any interest in going back to school. But one day, maybe; not sure.”

CHASE, a documentary by Peacock reveals Elliott’s rise through the ranks to the top of NASCAR and the people who helped him get there in his formative years.

NASCAR teammates return to the site of tension at Auto Club Speedway

Kyle Larson's victory at the Auto Club Speedway last year came at the cost of running his teammate into the wall. With 21 laps remaining, Larson and Elliott were fighting for the lead with Joey Logano also in the mix. As the trio were three wide, Larson's late move pushed Elliot into the wall. The duo also came together at Watkins Glen in August last year.

Larson admits their relationship is in decent shape heading into the season. He spoke about the incident at the Daytona 500 Media Day:

“I think Fontana was easier to get over for him because it was the first time something happened. I think Watkins Glen was tougher to get over because it happened a second time. But I feel like we’re in a good, an OK spot right now.”

“You know, we both did an appearance together, you know, a few weeks ago in California, and we were playing on a golf simulator together. So I feel like like everything’s OK.”

