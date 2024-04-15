Chase Elliott triumphs as Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain crash in final moments of Texas Cup race

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has finally managed to snap his 42-race-long winless streak that saw the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver struggle during the past two seasons of the NASCAR Cup Series. The former champion of the highest echelon of stock car racing saw a slump in overall performance ever since his snowboarding accident at the beginning of the season in 2023.

However, going into the ninth round of the Cup Series roster this season, Elliott has finally managed to bounce back as his competition failed to challenge him during the final laps of the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin was one of the few drivers who challenged the Dawsonville native at Texas Motor Speedway, before crashing out of the race with 2 laps to go.

The subsequent overtime restart saw Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain take away Elliott's chances of visiting victory lane. However, the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver was seen crashing out of the race as well, spinning off Elliott's teammate William Byron's bumper, ending the race, and announcing the #9 crew as winners.

In what was a tumultuous last few laps at the 1.5-mile-long Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR's most popular driver returned to victory lane. Now, it remains to be seen whether Chase Elliott can convert this breakthrough win into another one during the regular season, possibly even a postseason playoff run later this year.

Chase Elliott's teammate Kyle Larson suffers loose wheel during NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway

While the #9 crew at Hendrick Motorsports were able to celebrate Chase Elliott's breakthrough win at Texas Motor Speedway, the #5 crew and the driver had one of the worst disasters to have struck the team in recent history.

Kyle Larson was seen as one of the more dominant cars during the early stages of the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. However, the Elk Grove, California native's chances of victory were shattered after he suffered a loose wheel out on the track, relegating him to 2 laps down from the leaders.

The fundamental error on the part of the #5 crew will also attract fines as well as suspensions for crew members as NASCAR hands them out over the coming days.