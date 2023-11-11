Chase Elliott turns his focus to 2024 NASCAR Cup season after a dismal showing this year: "Not what I expect of myself"

Chase Elliott is eyeing to make a strong comeback in 2024 after a disastrous season. 2023 wasn't a year to remember for Chase Elliott. The Hendrick Motorsports star, piloting the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro, finished 16th in the Cup Series standings.

It looked like Elliott was finding his groove during the playoff races. However, a lackluster performance in the final stretch of the season meant he fumbled his shot at the Owners' Championship.

It was also the first time for Chase Elliott in his Cup Series career when the 27-year-old driver did not make it to the playoffs.

A season marred with injury woes and unfortunate crashes came to a close for Elliott on Sunday. This was also the first time when he missed the postseason in his Cup career.

Thus, when Elliott spoke to NASCAR.com before the season finale, the 2020 Cup Series champion didn't hold back from expressing his dismay over a forgettable season. He said:

"Been some times of being decent, but you know, for the most part, been certainly not what I expect of myself and what we expect of our team. So yeah, a lot of room for improvement, and we intend to do a lot of that going into next year. It all needs to be better."

He also said:

"I’ve learned a lot about myself and just areas that I want to improve in and trying to tackle a lot of that this weekend, you know, and get a good head start on things we want to improve upon for next year."

Chase Elliott discusses working with crew chief Alan Gustafson

Chase Elliott also emphasized the importance of the veteran guidance provided by his crew chief, Alan Gustafson. The 27-year-old credited Gustafson for maintaining composure despite the team's unimpressive performances, stating:

"I think it’s really important. AG has always been right down the middle of the road. He’s no different when we struggle as he is when we won the championship."

He continued:

"So it’s nice to have that, and I think that it sets a good example, and it’s taught me a lot of valuable lessons too because, you know, it’s easy when things are going good to get up too high, you know? And it can make the next time things don’t go well hurt more."

With a winless season coming to an end, Chase Elliott would look forward to improving his game come 2024. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Hendrick Motorsports ace.