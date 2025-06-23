Chase Elliott warns about one thing concerning future NASCAR races

Chase Elliott has shared a warning regarding future races in NASCAR. Following the conclusion of the Pocono Cup Series race, the Hendrick Motorsports driver mentioned how dirty air ruined his race to some extent, and could be a concerning thing in NASCAR in the future.
After "The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM" ended, Elliott stood for an interview with Frontstretch, where he shed light on the dirty air he faced at the Pocono Raceway. According to Elliott, the driver who is in the lead has all the clean air, whereas the drivers at the back have to endure the hot, dirty air. However, Elliott believes not everyone was affected due to it. Speaking of this, here's what the #9 driver said when asked:
"I mean there were some guys who did pretty good with it, but you don't hear more of it this way."
Following this, he further added what NASCAR could do in order to avoid such scenarios and make the races better:
"No, just me. Do better job in turn three. I think that would help our cause for sure outside that, I don't know."
"You're gonna hear more of it, just wait," Frontstretch quoted him saying.
Here's the video on X where Chase Elliott shares his concern regarding the dirty air:
Chase Briscoe claimed the Pocono Raceway Cup Series race victory ahead of his teammate, Denny Hamlin. Thanks to the victory, he qualified for this year's NASCAR playoffs, becoming the third JGR driver to do so, along with Hamlin and Christopher Bell.
Ryan Blaney of Team Penske finished third, ahead of Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott. John Hunter Nemechek, Kyle Larson, Ryan Preece, Brad Keselowski, and Austin Cindric wrapped up the Top-10.
Chase Elliott let his feelings known after P5 finish at Pocono
Chase Elliott shared his thoughts after he missed out on the race win yet again. Speaking to the media after the race, here's what he said:
"Yeah for sure man it was nice to kind of miss as bad we missed yesterday, and get a Top 5 out of it. But obviously, I would like to have had one where I struggled just a little too much later on. They're in three, yeah opened up a lot of opportunities." (Via Frontstretch)
Currently, Elliott is in fifth place in the drivers' standings with 543 points after 17 races. He has racked up five Top-5s, nine Top-10s, and led 95 laps. The HMS driver's average start position has been 15.529, while his average finish position has been 10.824.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.