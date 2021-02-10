Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney comment on wild ending to NASCAR Busch Clash

Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney battled it out in the final laps of the NASCAR Busch Clash, and gave fans quite an appetite for more racing in the process. Between bumping, dive-bombing and fender-to-fender action throughout the last few laps, NASCAR's season-opening race was one of the best Busch Clash events of all time.

Unfortunately for Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney, their wild side came out, resulting in Elliott accidentally wrecking Blaney on the last lap. Elliott was forced to back off his longtime friend to keep him from hitting him over the final two laps, but the defending Cup Series champion wasn't going to do it in the final turn.

That resulted in Chase Elliott spinning Ryan Blaney in the final turn, which allowed Kyle Busch to slip past both of them to win the race. Elliott finished second, but was obviously frustrated with the situation in post-race interviews. Blaney echoed the same sentiment after climbing from his cockpit as well

Still friends but frustrated. Comments from both drivers.



Chase Elliott: “If I’m sorry about trying to win the race, I’m in the wrong business.”



Ryan Blaney: “Of course he didn’t mean to do that, but I ended up wrecked.” pic.twitter.com/HP1pDuD1pZ — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 10, 2021

"If I'm sorry about trying to win the race, I'm in the wrong business," Elliott told reporters minutes after wrecking his best friend.

Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney both disappointed

While his statement exemplified Elliott's confidence on the track, you could see the disappointment painted across his face.

"Of course he didn't mean to do that, but I ended up wrecked," Blaney told reporters after the race.

He displayed a similar facial expression to Elliott, but seemed a little more hurt that the move came from one of his best friends. Maybe it was just the heat of the moment, but there were definitely some raw feelings on display

Ryan @Blaney said while he's "obviously not happy" with @ChaseElliott, any driver would go for the big move in the final corner of the last lap - even one of his best friends. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/X4fAveufQW — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 10, 2021

Is there a rivalry between Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney?

In the end, Kyle Busch won the race, Chase Elliott lost his road course winning streak, and Ryan Blaney was left with more heartbreak. If nothing else, this could be the start of a rivalry between Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney, two young drivers who will be interesting to watch as time goes on.

With Ryan Blaney still trying to prove he deserves a big-time ride at Penske Racing and Chase Elliott wanting to defend his Cup Series title, these two could meet again in a close battle on the track. Unfortunately for Elliott, his friend may not take it as easy on him next time.