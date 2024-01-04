Chase Purdy will race full time in NASCAR Truck Series with Spire Motorsports

Chase Purdy will compete full-time in the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season for Spire Motorsports, as announced by the team on Wednesday (January 3).

Purdy had a career-best season in 2023 with Kyle Busch Motorsports, which was sold to Spire last September. He ended the season in 11th place in the final championship standings.

The 24-year-old driver will drive the #77 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports for the upcoming Cup season.

Chase Purdy is excited to start the new season with Spire Motorsports and looking to continue the momentum from the last season. In a team release, Purdy expressed his emotions about working with Spire:

“I’m really excited to get going on 2024 with Spire Motorsports. Seeing what they’ve done in the last few years and the drivers they’ve had come through being in that system makes me excited for the future. I’m more determined than ever.”

“There are a few new people, Jason Trinchere, obviously being one of them, but, for the most part, we still have our same core group of guys so we’re looking to keep up that momentum from last year. I’m just really eager to get the new season started. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Chase Purdy will pair with crew chief Jason Trinchere for the upcoming 2024 Truck season.

“Chase Purdy is really coming into his own as a driver”- Spire Motorsports president

Spire Motorsports, the president of Doug Duchardt, is happy to have Chase Purdy behind the wheel of one of their race cars in the 2024 Truck Series season.

In a team release, Duchardt said:

“Chase Purdy is really coming into his own as a driver and we think pairing him with a crew chief the caliber of Jason Trinchere will elevate his level of competitiveness immediately. We put a lot of thought into putting Chase together with the right person and at the conclusion of that process, it was very clear that Jason is the person to lead the No. 77 team.”

“This is a combination we expect to set a very high bar in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.”

Purdy made his NASCAR Truck Series debut at the Martinsville Speedway with MDM Motorsports in 2018, where he finished P21.

He has earned three top-5s and 16 top-10s in 75 Truck Series starts so far. His career-best finish of P2 came at Texas Motor Speedway in 2023.