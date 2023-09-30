NASCAR

Chase Purdy wins pole position in the NASCAR Truck Series race at Talladega

By Yash Mani
Modified Sep 30, 2023 23:35 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love
Chase Purdy after securing the pole position in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 250 - Qualifying race

Chase Purdy, hailing from Meridian, Mississippi, clinched the pole position for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series' Love’s RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday. This marks Purdy’s second pole in the series.

Driving the No. 4 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado, Purdy dominated both the initial and final rounds of the single-vehicle qualifying on Saturday.

His blistering lap of 53.368 seconds, hurtling at a staggering 179.433mph, left his competition in the dust, with a lead nearing three-tenths of a second.

Sharing the front row with Purdy is Nick Sanchez (53.653 seconds), who earlier secured the pole in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Sanchez's lap proved formidable enough for the runner-up position.

Jake Garcia (54.010 seconds), a newcomer to the NASCAR Truck Series superspeedway scene, demonstrated impressive prowess. He earned a commendable third-place starting position. Despite trailing Purdy by over six-tenths of a second, Garcia's performance exhibited promise for future races.

Dean Thompson (54.049 seconds), in a standout performance, clinched a career-high fourth-place starting spot for the 250-mile showdown in Talladega, Alabama. Meanwhile, Ty Majeski (54.061 seconds) rounded out the top five in his No. 98 Ford F-150 for ThorSport Racing.

Not far behind, Jack Wood secured the sixth spot, with playoff-eligible drivers Carson Hocevar, Ben Rhodes, and Corey Heim trailing in positions seven, eight, and nine, respectively. Jake Drew will be starting the race from the 10th position.

Regrettably, four drivers - Spencer Boyd of Young’s Motorsports, Jennifer Jo Cobb of Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing, Keith McGee of Reaume Brothers Racing, and Clay Greenfield of GK Racing - failed to qualify.

Full results of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying in Talladega

  1. Chase Purdy
  2. Nick Sanchez
  3. Jake Garcia
  4. Dean Thompson
  5. Ty Majeski
  6. Jack Wood
  7. Carson Hocevar
  8. Ben Rhodes
  9. Corey Heim
  10. Jake Drew
  11. David Gilliland
  12. Matt Crafton
  13. Parker Kligerman
  14. Rajah Caruth
  15. Bret Holmes
  16. Christian Eckes
  17. Colby Howard
  18. Zane Smith
  19. Tanner Gray
  20. Stewart Friesen
  21. Lawless Alan
  22. Tyler Ankrum
  23. Hailie Deegan
  24. Taylor Gray
  25. Grant Enfinger
  26. Greg Van Alst
  27. Bayley Currey
  28. Chandler Smith
  29. Daniel Dye
  30. Bryan Dauzat
  31. Brett Moffitt
  32. Garrett Smithley
  33. Ryan Vargas
  34. Tyler Hill
  35. Cory Roper
  36. Jason White

With the stage set and anticipation building, all eyes are now on the Love’s RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...