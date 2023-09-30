Chase Purdy wins pole position in the NASCAR Truck Series race at Talladega

Chase Purdy, hailing from Meridian, Mississippi, clinched the pole position for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series' Love’s RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday. This marks Purdy’s second pole in the series.

Driving the No. 4 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado, Purdy dominated both the initial and final rounds of the single-vehicle qualifying on Saturday.

His blistering lap of 53.368 seconds, hurtling at a staggering 179.433mph, left his competition in the dust, with a lead nearing three-tenths of a second.

Sharing the front row with Purdy is Nick Sanchez (53.653 seconds), who earlier secured the pole in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Sanchez's lap proved formidable enough for the runner-up position.

Jake Garcia (54.010 seconds), a newcomer to the NASCAR Truck Series superspeedway scene, demonstrated impressive prowess. He earned a commendable third-place starting position. Despite trailing Purdy by over six-tenths of a second, Garcia's performance exhibited promise for future races.

Dean Thompson (54.049 seconds), in a standout performance, clinched a career-high fourth-place starting spot for the 250-mile showdown in Talladega, Alabama. Meanwhile, Ty Majeski (54.061 seconds) rounded out the top five in his No. 98 Ford F-150 for ThorSport Racing.

Not far behind, Jack Wood secured the sixth spot, with playoff-eligible drivers Carson Hocevar, Ben Rhodes, and Corey Heim trailing in positions seven, eight, and nine, respectively. Jake Drew will be starting the race from the 10th position.

Regrettably, four drivers - Spencer Boyd of Young’s Motorsports, Jennifer Jo Cobb of Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing, Keith McGee of Reaume Brothers Racing, and Clay Greenfield of GK Racing - failed to qualify.

Full results of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying in Talladega

Chase Purdy Nick Sanchez Jake Garcia Dean Thompson Ty Majeski Jack Wood Carson Hocevar Ben Rhodes Corey Heim Jake Drew David Gilliland Matt Crafton Parker Kligerman Rajah Caruth Bret Holmes Christian Eckes Colby Howard Zane Smith Tanner Gray Stewart Friesen Lawless Alan Tyler Ankrum Hailie Deegan Taylor Gray Grant Enfinger Greg Van Alst Bayley Currey Chandler Smith Daniel Dye Bryan Dauzat Brett Moffitt Garrett Smithley Ryan Vargas Tyler Hill Cory Roper Jason White

With the stage set and anticipation building, all eyes are now on the Love’s RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway.