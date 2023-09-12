"Chase's behavior was totally unacceptable”: Chase Elliott draws criticism from NASCAR host after his incident with Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson were involved in a pit road incident in the second playoff race at the Kansas Speedway. Larson unfortunately collided with Elliott's #9 Chevy while trying to avoid hitting the car ahead of him.

However, Elliott didn't seem to be happy with the collision as he banged doors with the #5 Chevy on exiting the pit road. The heated exchange between the two drivers on track has left fans speculating if there is a rivalry between Hendrick Motorsports' star drivers.

Although Elliott suggested that he was not trying to send a message with his move, Fox's Danielle Trotta slammed the #9 Chevy driver for his behavior. Trotta made the comments on NASCAR SiriusXM radio where she called Elliott's move 'unacceptable' against his playoff teammate.

“You have to use better judgment and certainly against your own teammate… Chase’s behavior was totally unacceptable in a year where his decision-making has been questionable to the point of being suspended."

Trotta went to the extent of questioning Chase Elliott's sanity, claiming that NASCAR's Most Popular driver was not in a mentally right place. She said:

“Like what is going on inside the mind of Chase Elliott? This kid is mentally not right and I'm not saying he turned somebody dead right into the wall like he did Denny at the Coke 600. But showing your displeasure to a teammate, coming off pit road heading into overtime finish, where every position matters is truly unacceptable and he should know better.”

Danielle Trotta believes that there is a rivalry between Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. She traced its origin to their collision at Watkins Glen in 2022, where the latter lost out on a victory.

Trotta was also baffled by the #9 Chevy driver's body language post-race and his admission that he didn't mean to send a message to Larson. She reckoned the incident could have had serious implications if he had damaged the #5 car.

However both the drivers finished the race, with Larson fourth and Elliott sixth in the order. The HMS duo did have a chat post-race when Elliott rushed to Larson's car to discuss the collision on the pit road.

Former NASCAR crew chief calls for Chase Elliott to 'control his emotions'

Former NASCAR crew chief Larry McReynolds gave his opinion on the on-track scuffle between the HMS teammates in a recent episode of the Race Hub. McReynolds wants Chase Elliott to learn to control his emotions, as he has already suffered its repercussions, after his collision with Denny Hamlin. He said:

“With that said, Chase has got to learn how to control his emotions. One reason he’s in the position he’s in right now and he’s not a part of the playoffs, he let his emotions carried away at Charlotte Motor Speedway.”

McReynolds was also puzzled by Elliott's post-race comments, as he suggests that it gave an 'even worse look' to the happenings.