Chicago-based racing team plots NASCAR debut in 2026: Reports

Za’Darius Smith, a three-time Pro Bowler with the NFL, is looking to try his luck at NASCAR’s premier level, albeit in a different role than that of a driver. According to a report by Racing America, Smith is a member of a group of individuals who want to field a team in NASCAR next year.

Named Redline Motorsports, this consortium, formed by technologists, Chicago-based businessmen, and leaders, includes Reverend Attorney Aaron McLeod, a renowned attorney in Chicagoland, and Brett Fickes, the current CEO of Universal Dental Clinics.

Redline Motorsports recently joined forces with Alpha Prime Racing to sponsor driver Brad Perez in the upcoming Xfinity Series race, The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Circuit. Announcing the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), Alpha Prime Racing wrote,

“🍞 Bread is Back. @bradxperez will be behind the wheel of the #45 this weekend at @NASCARChicago with support from @NerdsXpress and @zadariussmith!”

Elated at the tie-up, Alpha Prime President Tommy Joe Martins said in a release,

“They have such big goals and ambitions, and it’s really cool having a Chicago-based group with us this weekend. Feels like we’re part of a bigger community surrounding this event.”

Redline Motorsports has revealed which car they want to field full-time in NASCAR. It’s the No. 55, as a means to pay homage to Emmett Till, a 14-year-old boy who was tragically murdered in Chicago in 1955, and celebrate the life and works of civil rights activist Rosa Parks, famous for the 1955 Montgomery bus boycott. No further information has been released by either party.

Back when a Hendrick Motorsports driver snapped his 80-race winless streak at NASCAR’s Chicago circuit

NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) reacts after winning the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race on July 7, 2024 - Source: Imagn

Last year, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won the annual road course race in Chicago, and therefore, made the playoffs. It marked the end of an 80-race winless drought for the NASCAR ace, as well as his first win with Blake Harris as crew chief.

At one point during the race, fellow racer and former Cup champion Joey Logano passed Bowman on Lap 51. But a caution came out shortly after, setting the field up for a restart. That’s when Bowman saw his window of opportunity.

The race got shortened from 75 to 58 laps and labelled with a deadline of 8:20 pm. Only two laps were remaining at the time. Somehow, Bowman managed to hold off a fast-charging Tyler Reddick all the way to the checkered flag.

A delighted Bowman told the reporters,

“The last time we won, we didn’t really get to celebrate – we’re going to drink so much damn bourbon tonight. It’s going to be a bad deal. I’m probably going to wake up naked on the bathroom floor again. That’s just part of this deal sometimes.”

Notably, it was his first triumph since March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. As things stand now, Alex Bowman will enter this coming Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race as its defending winner.

