Chicago Mayor sidesteps direct answers on NASCAR street race extension amid swirling rumors

Brandon Johnson, the mayor of Chicago, deflected questions about the future of NASCAR's street race weekend that saw Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen dominate this weekend.

Ad

During Sunday's Cup Series race, Johnson ducked some direct questions about whether the Chicago Street Race would return next year and shifted focus to prayer and weather.

"Right now, we're just going to talk with God and make sure we keep the clouds back. That's the most important conversation right now. When I get done praying, and the weather holds up, then we'll have a conversation afterward," Johnson said, via Chicago Sun Times.

Ad

Trending

The 2.2‑mile temporary street circuit passes through Grant Park with 12 turns and landmarks like Michigan Avenue and Soldier Field. The Grant Park race, which debuted in 2023, was built on the original three‑year contract initially negotiated under former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, which now allows for an optional two‑year extension covering 2026 and 2027.

The city saw significant returns from the event. The 2023 race brought over $100 million in economic activity, and about $128 million last year. However, critics noted that city costs, including police overtime and infrastructure repairs, were steep and burdened taxpayers. Meanwhile, NASCAR is reportedly planning a replacement for the street race in San Diego.

Ad

Meanwhile, this year’s Chicago race was the first without rain. Shane van Gisbergen won the pole position and victories in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity races.

NASCAR talks with Chicago officials to take place in the coming weeks

Alderman Brendan Reilly of the 42nd ward, who also attended Sunday's race, said that the talks with NASCAR were upcoming. City officials will meet with the sanctioning body in the coming weeks to hash out the two-year extension. However, he pointed out that the city needed to close a fair deal for taxpayers.

Ad

Reilly added that city officials and local aldermen will closely monitor negotiations to ensure the race brings value to Chicago without compromising residents' quality of life.

"Obviously, we know that there’s a two‑year extension that needs to be discussed. The administration’s going to sit down with NASCAR," Reilly said, via Chicago Sun Times.

"I think local aldermen that represent portions of wards that surround the race want to make sure that it remains a good deal for Chicago taxpayers and that NASCAR continues to uphold its high standards for protecting quality of life and those concerns. ... Hopefully, we can work out beneficial terms that work for NASCAR and for the city of Chicago," he added.

Reilly has also previously argued that the extension should include stronger financial terms and community benefits. In June, he joined other downtown aldermen to demand a post‑race debrief with NASCAR after claiming they had been excluded from prior renewals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.