Chicago Mayor sidesteps direct answers on NASCAR street race extension amid swirling rumors

Brandon Johnson, the mayor of Chicago, deflected questions about the future of NASCAR's street race weekend that saw Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen dominate this weekend.
During Sunday's Cup Series race, Johnson ducked some direct questions about whether the Chicago Street Race would return next year and shifted focus to prayer and weather.
"Right now, we're just going to talk with God and make sure we keep the clouds back. That's the most important conversation right now. When I get done praying, and the weather holds up, then we'll have a conversation afterward," Johnson said, via Chicago Sun Times.
The 2.2‑mile temporary street circuit passes through Grant Park with 12 turns and landmarks like Michigan Avenue and Soldier Field. The Grant Park race, which debuted in 2023, was built on the original three‑year contract initially negotiated under former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, which now allows for an optional two‑year extension covering 2026 and 2027.
The city saw significant returns from the event. The 2023 race brought over $100 million in economic activity, and about $128 million last year. However, critics noted that city costs, including police overtime and infrastructure repairs, were steep and burdened taxpayers. Meanwhile, NASCAR is reportedly planning a replacement for the street race in San Diego.
Meanwhile, this year’s Chicago race was the first without rain. Shane van Gisbergen won the pole position and victories in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity races.
NASCAR talks with Chicago officials to take place in the coming weeks
Alderman Brendan Reilly of the 42nd ward, who also attended Sunday's race, said that the talks with NASCAR were upcoming. City officials will meet with the sanctioning body in the coming weeks to hash out the two-year extension. However, he pointed out that the city needed to close a fair deal for taxpayers.
Reilly added that city officials and local aldermen will closely monitor negotiations to ensure the race brings value to Chicago without compromising residents' quality of life.
"Obviously, we know that there’s a two‑year extension that needs to be discussed. The administration’s going to sit down with NASCAR," Reilly said, via Chicago Sun Times.
"I think local aldermen that represent portions of wards that surround the race want to make sure that it remains a good deal for Chicago taxpayers and that NASCAR continues to uphold its high standards for protecting quality of life and those concerns. ... Hopefully, we can work out beneficial terms that work for NASCAR and for the city of Chicago," he added.
Reilly has also previously argued that the extension should include stronger financial terms and community benefits. In June, he joined other downtown aldermen to demand a post‑race debrief with NASCAR after claiming they had been excluded from prior renewals.
