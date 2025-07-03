Chicago shooting sparks fan concern ahead of NASCAR street course race

NASCAR is set to return to the streets of Grant Park for its third annual Chicago Street Race this weekend. However, a recent mass shooting outside a nightclub in the city has raised concerns among fans ahead of this weekend’s NASCAR street race in Grant Park.

Ad

The drive-by shooting occurred just over a mile from the NASCAR Chicago Street Course. Fans voiced concerns on X, and one referenced the comments surrounding the Mexico race last month, on Kickin' The Tires' Jerry Jordan's post.

"They also had a mass shooting last night, dand they said the Mexico race wasn’t safe. Take your body armor," the fan commented.

"Yes, I am aware. The shooting occurred 1.3 miles from the @NASCARChicago street course. It was at a club where at least one past shooting has occurred per local news. Shouldn’t impact @NASCAR this weekend and there is plenty of security here," Jerry Jordan replied.

Ad

Trending

The incident, which occurred late Wednesday night (July 2) in the city’s River North neighborhood, left at least four people dead and 14 others injured, as per several media reports.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz was celebrating her new album at Artis Lounge when someone shot into the crowd outside. The shooter drove away, and no arrests have been made as of now. According to reports, Buckzz's boyfriend and friends were among those killed in the tragic shooting.

"I don't wish this [type of] pain on nobody. ... Dam* my fu**ing crew," Mello Buckzz wrote on Instagram.

Ad

Mello Buckzz's Instagram story on July 3. Source:@mellobuckzz

The same location saw another shooting in 2022 when the venue was called Hush Lounge. Police shut down the club, and it later reopened as Artis Lounge.

Ad

Chicago streets on repair before NASCAR race

The Xfinity Series race is expected to begin at 4:30 pm CT on Saturday, (July 5). Meanwhile, the Grant Park 165 Cup Series race is scheduled for Sunday (July 6) with the green flag dropping at 1:00 pm CT on TNT. Zac Brown Band, the Grammy‑winning Southern rock group, will start the event on Saturday evening.

Jerry Jordan also reported on street closures and repair work on the 2.2‑mile Grant Park circuit.

Ad

"Local news reporting streets were closed a little early for this year’s @NASCAR @NASCARChicago street race due to repairs being needed for heat-related buckling in certain areas of the course," read Jordon's tweet.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Parts of Columbus Drive and Balbo Drive were also closed last week to fix buckled pavement caused by the recent heat wave. Repairs began around 10 pm on June 25 instead of the originally planned June 27 and June 30 closures.

The inaugural 2023 Chicago race drew nearly 4.8 million viewers despite a rain delay. Last year’s weather-affected event also averaged about 3.87 million viewers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.