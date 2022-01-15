Chili Bowl Director explains new fighting rules

The Chili Bowl has a new rule about fighting - if you're going to fight, do it 1-on-1 in front of the fans.

Director of Operations Matt Ward has taken a zero tolerance policy on fighting in the pit area. Either the drivers brawl it out on the track itself or they'll be disqualified.

“If you have an altercation, you’ve the green light to stop in turn 4 or frontstretch. 1-on-1 between drivers.”



New fight rules after Chili Bowl disqualification

The annual event brings a taste of hockey to the track in the form of fighting, allowing drivers to settle the score on the track in a controlled atmosphere. Much like hockey, officials have been told not to break up a fight unless someone has a clear disadvantage or the fight goes to the ground.

The ruling stems from an incident that occurred in the pit area on Tuesday night in B Feature #1. After Steven Snyder caused two nearly identical wrecks that sent two different cars flipping in turns three and four, officials black-flagged him for rough driving. While leaving the track and making his way up the ramp to the pit area, another driver, Justin Zimmerman, got into an altercation with Snyder and his team. Matt Ward said:

"He just went up there and voiced his displeasure and then a fight broke out"

Matt went on to say:

"Justin Zimmerman has been kicked out of the Chili Bowl and he's not going to get to compete because he was fighting in the pits."

After the fight was broken up, Zimmerman, who was scheduled to drive in his own qualifying race on Wednesday, was kicked out for the remainder of the event.

Ups and downs for NASCAR drivers at Chili Bowl

After the first few days of heat races at the quarter-mile dirt track, some Cup Series drivers have had mixed results. Kyle Larson, who's going for his third consecutive Golden Driller Award, has already qualified for Saturday's main event.

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott's hasn't been as fortunate. He finished in eighth place in his B main race and won't qualify for the main event.

Alex Bowman will be racing in the C-main to try and advance to the A-main.

