Chili Bowl Nationals 2025: Full race results of Tuesday night's preliminary feature at Tulsa Expo Center

The second night of preliminary racing at the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals was completed on Tuesday, December 14, at the Tulsa Expo Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States, with more than 80 entries. The Chili Bowl is the “biggest Midget race of the year”.

Landon Brooks, driving the #57W entry, won Tuesday’s Chili Bowl preliminary feature. With the win, he secured his spot in Saturday’s main event at the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Brooks emerged victorious when he traded the lead with Brenham Crouch in the closing laps and then made a pass on the final lap to score the biggest win of his career.

Reflecting on his impressive Chili Bowl Prelim win, Brooks in victory lane said:

“Man, this is crazy. This whole team, you got to give it up to them. They don’t race midgets but at this race once a year. We come here and be competitive. Shane locked in. I was upset when I saw that yellow flag with one to go. I can’t believe it; this is insane.”

Brenham Crouch, who started from the pole, led the majority of the race before finishing runner-up and locked into Saturday’s A-Main in the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Meanwhile, Michael Kofoid finished third, followed by Corbin Rueschenberg and Gunnar Setser in the top five. Kameron Key, Hank Davis, Kaylee Bryson, Jake Bubak, and Derek Hagar completed the top 10.

Joe Gibbs Racing and NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Ty Gibbs made his Chili Bowl Nationals debut but couldn’t advance into the main preliminary feature.

Chili Bowl Nationals’ Tuesday prelim feature final results

Below are the final results of the Warren CAT Qualifying Night in the 39th annual Chili Bowl:

#57W - Landon Brooks [7] #1C - Brenham Crouch [1] #71 - Michael Kofoid [18] #26 - Corbin Rueschenberg [5] #43 - Gunnar Setser [4] #21J - Kameron Key [11] 29S - Hank Davis [17] #57 - Kaylee Bryson [16] #27B - Jake Bubak [12] #41D - Derek Hagar [13] #8J - Jonathan Beason [19] #19R - Ricky Thornton Jr [24] #55X - Kevin Thomas Jr [3] #25V - Billy VanInwegen Jr [8] #6G - Garet Williamson [23] #20Z - Stevie Sussex III [9] #55D - Nick Drake [14] #73 - Hunter Schuerenberg [2] #1R - RJ Johnson [21] #7X - Thomas Meseraull [20] #7MF - Chance Morton [22] #11B - Clinton Boyles [6] #1Z - Justin Zimmerman [15] #3T - Brad Sweet [10]

The third round of the Chili Bowl Nationals, the York Plumbing Qualifying Night, will take place on Wednesday, January 15, at 5 pm ET on FloRacing.

