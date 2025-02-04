Chili’s spices up its NASCAR footprint by securing entitlement rights for the Daytona International Speedway’s ARCA event

Chili’s Grill and Bar has recently joined forces with the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series for its opening race of the year. The renowned restaurant chain will serve as the entitlement partner for the Chili's Ride the 'Dente 200, scheduled for February 15 at Daytona International Speedway.

The race will be part of an exciting doubleheader weekend as the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 will also be held on the same day and at the same venue.

"Bringing Chili's on board for the ARCA Menards Series race gives us the opportunity to partner with a vibrant brand that is enjoyable for all," said Daytona International Speedway president Frank Kelleher (as quoted by Speedway Digest). "It's an honor to expand our partnership list and we know that working with their team will bring the sizzle to Daytona International Speedway to help our fans create memories that will last a lifetime."

Chili’s made their grand motorsports debut last year with Spire Motorsports. This will be the 62nd straight year for the ARCA Menards Series visiting Daytona International Speedway.

"Last year was all about letting race fans know we were there," said George Felix, COO of Chili's. "We appeared at marquee events, hosted fans at our nearby restaurants and showed up for fans at home with our first NASCAR commercial. We are doubling down this year and The Chili's Ride the 'Dente 200 is just the first of some fun surprises we have planned this season."

The race will stream live on FOX, marking the first year for an ARCA Menards Series race getting televised live on an over-the-air network. The next day, February 16, will witness this year’s running of the annual Daytona 500, which again FOX will cover from 2:30 pm ET onwards.

Hendrick Motorsports gears up for second straight win at NASCAR’s crown jewel season-opener

With the 67th edition of the famed Daytona 500 race being less than a week away, Hendrick Motorsports has a lot to prepare for. After all, they are the defending champions of the race.

So winning the official season-opener for the second consecutive year would be a great way to kick off their 41st year of competing in NASCAR. Last year, William Byron closed the deal for the North Carolina-based championship-winning outfit. Notably, all four HMS drivers finished inside the top 10.

This year, the Charlotte native will enter his eighth season with the four-car team. Byron finished his 2024 season third in points, with three wins, 13 top-fives, and 21 top-10s, leading 357 laps. He also delivered an average finish of 12.9.

Byron will be joined by crew veteran chief Rudy Fugle atop the pit box. Liberty University will serve as his official sponsor for the major league event.

