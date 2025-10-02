Chip Bowers imports Warriors' winning DNA to RFK Racing with promise of "championship caliber" future

Chip Bowers is set to turn RFK Racing into a 'championship caliber' NASCAR team with a track record of winning. He plans to bring the same culture that powered the Golden State Warriors to win three NBA championships. He said that he wanted RFK to carry “championship caliber” DNA through every decision.

Last month, RFK Racing, co-owned by driver-owner Brad Keselowski, announced Bower as its new team president after longtime president Steve Newmark left the team earlier this season.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports, Bowers explained RFK's goal and how he plans to embed it to become part of the team's DNA in hiring and scaling.

"I think that's the key to any great organization is that people feel valued, they feel heard, they feel supported and at the end of the day, they know that from top down we say and do things in a collective manner, which is we're here to be a championship caliber organization. That is the expectation," Bowers said.

"This is what we're looking for you to do day in and day out and so it becomes part of your DNA. It's how we hire. It's how we think about scaling the organization," he added.

Bowers has also led marketing and operations roles at the Warriors, Mariners, Orlando Magic, and other teams. He most recently led Elevate Sports Ventures, a global sports and entertainment agency.

"Going to operate as if we're going to win" - Chip Bowers on RFK Racing's wins strategy

Chip Bowers invoked author Malcolm Gladwell’s idea of the tipping point and told NBC Sports that he plans to operate as if RFK Racing will win every week.

"We're going to operate as if we're going to win a Cup championship. We're going to operate as if we're going to win every single week," Bowers said.

However, the veteran sports and venue executive has joined RFK after a rough 2025 regular season. None of its three Cup teams qualified for the playoffs.

Chris Buescher, Ryan Preece, and Brad Keselowski all missed the cut. Buescher, who had consistent results with four top-five and 13 top tens, lost 60 points after a Kansas inspection penalty. However, consistency without wins failed him to qualify for the playoffs. He fell 30 points short and ended the regular season 17th in points.

Meanwhile, RFK Racing co-owner, Keselowski, has led 207 laps so far but lacks consistency. He scored five top-5s and ten top-10s in the first 31 races. The 41-year-old nearly landed a win during the Round of 12 finale at Bristol but finished second to Christopher Bell.

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

