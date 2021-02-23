Team owner Chip Ganassi suspended, fined by NASCAR 

NASCAR team owner Chip Ganassi was suspended for one race and fined $30,000 Monday for violating NASCAR's COVID-19 event protocols.

Chip Ganssi, who owns two NASCAR Cup Series teams, was fined and suspended for “bringing into the competition area a non-essential individual that was restricted from the footprint,” according to a NASCAR press release.

BREAKING NEWS: Chip Ganassi fined, suspended for one race after COVID-19 protocol violation at @DAYTONA: https://t.co/7rxApaM3Qg pic.twitter.com/7F5x6O2tzq — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 22, 2021

Also Read: Christopher Bell relishes surprising victory

What does penalty mean for Chip Ganassi?

Ganassi will be barred from attending this week's NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. His team, Chip Ganassi Racing, will still be permitted to compete in the race. Ganassi fields the No. 1 Chevrolet for driver Kurt Busch and the No. 42 for Ross Chastain.

Kurt Busch finished fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series race on the Daytona Road Course, while Chastain finished 39th after a wreck.

Chip Ganassi can appeal the penalties.

Two NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs were also fined $10,000 after their cars were found with one unsecured lug nut during post-race inspection Sunday, including winning crew chief Adam Stevens. Jeremy Bullins, crew chief for Brad Keselowski, was also fined.

Christopher Bell won the race on the Daytona Road Course for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory, while Keselowski finished fifth.

Advertisement

Unbelievable day!! Still soaking it all in! 🏁 https://t.co/Wx251NSaIn — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) February 22, 2021

Also Read: 3 things we learned from Daytona Road Course