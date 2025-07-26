"Chokes me up every year": Katherine Legge describes the emotional impact of Indy 500's pre-race rituals honoring the military

Katherine Legge reflected on the emotional weight of Indy 500's pre-race tradition that honors fallen service members. She called it an 'indescribable energy' that one simply 'can't explain.'

The Indy 500 is famously known for pausing the opening ceremony for a rendition of 'Taps,' a solemn bugle call that honors the fallen. The tradition brings thousands of fans to a respectful silence in remembrance of American service and sacrifice.

Legge, who's been a part of the ceremony four times in her career, described the moment in the latest episode of her iHeart Radio podcast, Throttle Therapy.

"It chokes me up every year. The first time I was there was actually in 2006. I was in the stands in turn one, and I remember just thinking, like, you can't experience this anywhere else, and you can't explain to anybody what this feeling is. And then standing on the grid for the first time and experiencing it, I was like, don't let it in. Put your blinkers on; don't let it in. You've got a race to run; don't focus on it."

"But like the hairs on your arms stand up, and it's this energy, and it's an indescribable energy, and it's so bizarre to me even now, and I love it," she added.

Katherine Legge went on to say how it's a 'rollercoaster ride' of having to switch from the emotional ceremony to then driving a race car in a 'robotic' fashion, where one needs to be the 'least emotional.'

The Briton had her best Indy 500 finish at 12th in 2012. She remains one among nine women to compete in the event, and was the only one during last year's race.

Legge missed out on this year's Indy 500, but has taken up double duty across Xfinity and the Cup Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, making it her first outing in the crown jewel event.

Fans can watch the race on TNT Sports at 2 PM ET, while the Xfinity Series race is scheduled for Saturday, July 26 at 4:30 PM ET.

"It'll be new to me": Katherine Legge comments on her Brickyard debut

Katherine Legge has pulled off a surprise addition to her Cup Series calendar with the Brickyard 400. However, the 45-year-old remains cautious ahead of Sunday's race, despite her previous experience in the famed oval.

"I'm hoping it feels natural to be back in Indy. I've raced the 500 there, so I've raced Indycar and I've never raced stock cars there. So it'll be new to me," she said via WRTV.com

Katherine Legge had a torrid start to her Cup Series career with a DNF at Phoenix Raceway, but she showed promise during her top-20 run at Mexico City before falling behind due to mechanical issues. She finally redeemed herself with a 19th-place finish at the Chicago Street Race.

