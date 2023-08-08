Chris Buescher and 6 drivers clinch NASCAR play-off spot with already qualified Martin Truex Jr, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Chris Buescher took back-to-back victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, securing his place in the playoffs along with many other contenders in the sport. Holding off Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr., who proved to be the dominant car on both Sunday and Monday, the #17 Ford Mustang driver punched his ticket into the 2023 postseason.

With four playoff sports already being occupied by previous winners Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Truex Jr., Chris Buescher became the fifth driver to be confirmed for the advance since his trip to victory lane in Richmond.

Along with the 30-year-old driver came several other points runners like Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. who also sealed their spot in the playoffs leading up to the 2023 finale. With only three events to go until the start of the postseason, drivers will be seen squabbling over the remaining 4 spots for a chance to win the ultimate prize in NASCAR.

The rain-delayed Firekeepers Casino 400 saw Buescher and Truex Jr. engage in wheel-to-wheel action for more than 30 seconds after which the JGR driver was seen dropping back. Buescher finished the checkered flag with a slime margin of 0.152 seconds to Truex Jr. in the runner's up spot.

Martin Truex Jr. on his battle for the lead with Chris Buescher at Michigan

The #19 Toyota Camry TRD's driver was one of the only cars that gave RFK Racing's Chris Buescher a run for their money.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was seen side-by-side with Buescher during the final stage of the race. Truex Jr. elaborated on the incident in a post-race interview with Bob Pockrass:

"Our car was really good, out front we would've been checked out and gone, but you get right up behind someone and they're running the preferred line, then you're just trying to search. You're not running where your car wants to be. I hurt my front tires a lot trying to underneath of him (Chris Buescher) for quite a while there and finally made it work."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Martin Truex Jr. was disappointed with his second-place finish but doesn’t feel he could have done anything else to win unless he wanted to wreck Chris Buescher. pic.twitter.com/X0NmM5RUQ5

Watch NASCAR go live from the famed Indianapolis Road Course circuit next. The Verizon 400 at the Brickyard starts on August 13, 2023 at 2:30 pm ET