Chris Buescher shared his feelings after missing this year's playoffs. He is the first driver in the playoff bubble this year. With Chase Briscoe taking the checkered flag on Sunday, September 1, at Darlington and Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Gibbs clinching the last two playoff spots, Buescher was left out of the postseason.

However, things were different a year ago. Buescher won three point-paying races in 2023, including the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Darlington Raceway hosted the Round-of-16 opener that year where the 31-year-old finished third.

Recalling his performance at Darlington last year, Buescher said in a recent interview (via NASCAR on X):

"There's 30 points missing from the last time we were here in Darlington. I think back on half a dozen of those but it doesn't matter. Everyone's got things that they wish they had done different; wish would have happened differently for them."

Speaking of his plans throughout the following 10 weeks, the Texan said:

"This is really the only day we've gone into a points-race-type situation. So right back to our normal standard operating procedure. We'll get after it and we'll be in good shape."

"Just really is frustrating thinking about our season, how fast we've been, how close we've been so many times and that's ultimately not defined by tonight. There was a lot of moments throughout the year, good and bad, that got us to this point," he added.

Besides picking up five top-5s and 12 top-10s, the Ford pilot has led 177 laps this year. Chris Buescher has five career Cup victories to his credit. He was also the NASCAR Xfinity Series champion in 2015, winning three races.

Kyle Petty responds to Chris Buescher's comments on the current playoff format

Chris Buescher believes he and his No. 17 RFK Racing team did everything they could to win this year's Southern 500. However, he finished sixth in the 367-lap event. Speaking to a reporter after the race, Buescher said (via Autosport):

"Unfortunately, it’s just the system we’re all playing in. We’ve had such a great year, everyone at RFK works so hard. We’ve been so fast, we’ve outrun so many of these cars that are going to get to run for a championship but that’s the system and we didn’t work it right."

Responding to this, former driver and current NASCAR analyst Kyle Petty said during a recent post-race breakdown (as reported by PRN on X):

"Sour grapes. They started in February and knew what the system was. You know what stage points are, you know what you have to do to run up front and win. They’ve run well they just haven’t won races."

The No. 17 Team reacted to his comment on X, writing:

"This ain’t it, chief."

Meanwhile, fans are gearing up for the ultimate 10-race-long battle, set to kick off at Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 8. Chris Buescher's teammate and RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski is one of the 16 playoff contenders.

