Chris Buescher gives insight into how a NASCAR race day looks for a driver

RFK Racing's Chris Buescher has disclosed some intricate details of his schedule during a NASCAR race weekend. The Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver shared some insights for fans on his X account, giving a sneak peek into his racing life.

Buescher drives the #17 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for RFK. The race weekend he chose to showcase was the recently concluded FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. With a "If you want to know what it's like to be me on race day... Here you go" caption, he shared some of the tiniest details of his race day.

"I start my morning off with a breakfast sandwich, and usually get a facetime call from my wife to see how everything's going back home," Buescher said. "We get going from there and it's time to change. We got sponsor appearances coming up. We usually have a couple of them every race weekend." (0:01-0:15)

"When those are done, we get to the pre-race meal and this week was pork chops from one of our longtime team friends. [Following the driver meeting] And then we walk to the stage and we get introduced to the crowd. After that it's back over the car, we grab a few more pictures... We stand for the national anthem and right about that time, it's time to race," Chris Buescher concluded (0:27-0:33, 0:47-0:57)

He then talked about how they wrapped up their Sunday outing due to rain. As they got to race again on Monday, Buescher talked about how his race went.

Despite getting into a wreck triggered by Kyle Larson during Stage Two of the race, he picked himself up and raced to the finish. The 31-year-old crossed the finish line in sixth place and took home multiple points.

While he had a decent outing at Michigan, the #17 driver is still in danger of losing his playoff spot. Buescher is currently in 12th place in the regular season standings, with 621 points: 16 points above the cutline. He must claim a victory or overtake Ty Gibbs with two races left to secure his playoff berth.

Chris Buescher shared his take on Austin Dillon's penalty at Richmond

Austin Dillon was recently penalized by NASCAR for wrecking at Richmond (IMAGE: Imagn)

With Austin Dillon's penalty by NASCAR being the biggest topic of the month, Buescher jumped in to share his thoughts. He said to Bob Pokrass in a recent media interaction:

"It's obviously talk of the town, right? But it's not going to change anything for how we're approaching these races. It's not going to approach or change our driving style how we are going to look at these things....Ultimately, it's the same thing talked about that, you know, throughout the year... but it's not how I grew up"

NASCAR penalized Dillon after the RCR driver right-hooked Joey Logano in the final lap of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Dillon was stripped of his playoff berth but allowed to keep his victory. They also deducted 25 driver and owner points achieved from the race.

