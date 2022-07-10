"There were a lot of things we’ve learned since" - Chris Buescher on going into Atlanta weekend for the first time

Chris Buescher will pay the city of Georgia a visit for his 20th race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 10, 2022. He will pilot his Fastenal Ford Mustang #17 for RFK Racing for the second time in Atlanta, one of NASCAR’s superspeedways.

The Superspeedway track is one of the tracks Buescher has managed to score a top-ten finish this season, following a seventh-place run during the Folds of Honor 500 event.

The first time NASCAR visited the track in March, the track had just undergone a complete reconfiguration, which included an increase in banking from 24 degrees to 28 degrees. When drivers landed at the track, they got a new experience that was different from when they visited the track in July of 2021.

According to Buescher, the first time they raced there, they learned a lot of things, including how wide and narrow the track was. He also noted that the bumps were pretty prominent. There were a lot of unknowns at that time. In a media interview ahead of the race, he said:

“There were a lot of things we’ve learned since on how aggressive we can be with basically riridinguality in our race cars and what makes speed, so we’ve tweaked on a lot of that through the year as well, and I think everybody has a better understanding to where it might be a little bit under control as we get out there on the racetrack.”

The first event held at the track this season was messy, with wrecks all over, and the race ended with more than ten cautions. Chris Buescher said that one of the things he learned during the race is how aggressive one can get at the track.

Chris Buescher is prepared to take the trophy at Atlanta Motor Speedway

During the last event, Buescher began the day on P14, behind Daniel Suarez, and had to make big swings to sit in the top positions. He could sit in the top ten for the better part of the final stage, but his car was not fast enough to cross the checkered ground before everyone else.

Brad Keselowski @keselowski 🏼 Not the finish we were hoping for but hung in there and ran a good team race. Happy for @Chris_Buescher on a strong top 10 finish Not the finish we were hoping for but hung in there and ran a good team race. Happy for @Chris_Buescher on a strong top 10 finish 👍🏼 https://t.co/ukvIg9HQmh

Heading to this weekend’s event, Chris Buescher is well prepared as he has already studied the mistakes he made last time. Together with his team, he has made all the necessary adjustments and is ready to roll. Though he has admitted that there is still a lot to figure out, Buescher believes he will be the one collecting the checkered flag for this upcoming race.

The Ruosh Fenway Keselowski driver is among the drivers who will be locked out of the 2022 playoffs if he doesn’t secure a win soon since he’s below the points cutline. In addition, he is the only driver with a missing race after he missed the Gateway race due to Covid-19.

