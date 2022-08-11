Chris Buescher hopes to 'put the pieces together and get the end result' at NASCAR Richmond race

The County of Henrico, Virginia, welcomed Chris Buescher and fellow NASCAR Cup Series drivers for the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond to be held on Sunday, August 14th at 3 pm ET. With NASCAR making its return to the 0.75-mile D-shaped track for the second time this season, Buescher is looking forward to placing things in order and improving his record.

The first visit to the track was a bit tricky for the RFK driver considering he was still learning and adapting to the new car, which was launched at the start of the season. Now, with 25 starts behind the wheels of the new car, Buescher has already mastered the car, and this weekend his assignment will be to deliver a strong finish for the #17 Fastenal Ford Mustang for RFK Racing.

As he prepares to hit the short course race at Richmond, Buescher has admitted that his boss Brad Keselowski has been of great help on most of the tracks, and Richmond is one of the tracks he has received significant help from his teammates. Though he has cited that the track isn’t one of his favorites, Keselowski hopes to put the pieces together and get a good result at the end of the day. Buescher said:

“Brad’s been a huge help for me on certain race tracks with Richmond being one of the bigger ones. It hasn’t historically been my place but it went pretty decent last time there, much better than in the past. It says something that we have speed at different types of race tracks and been in the top-10, just have to put the pieces together and get the end result.”

Chris Buescher and his boss Brad Keselowski are sitting in a tight spot in terms of standings. Both drivers have been sidelined in the playoffs, with only three races remaining in the regular season. Heading to Richmond this weekend, Buescher will be in for the challenging task of delivering a win that will save RFK from being eliminated in the regular season.

How Chris Buescher performed in the NASCAR Cup Series

Last weekend, Chris Buescher was behind the wheel of the LeBron James Family Foundation Mustang, where he had a good run on stage one, taking the car to the front position before wrapping up the day with a P16 finish.

Chris Buescher’s record at Richmond Raceway is not convincing, but he has worked hard to make the track work for him. He has made 12 starts in the past seven seasons, including one earlier this year.

Of the 12 starts, his career-best finish on the track is a P15, which he earned this year. His average finish score stands at 25.3 with zero poles, the best he earned in qualifying races in seventh place back in 2019.

Additionally, before making the cup series debut, Buescher recorded three top ten finishes in the Xfinity Series. Though the record isn’t that promising, he still has a chance to bring the win to RFK headquarters.

