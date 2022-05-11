Chris Buescher is 'poised for another good run' at the upcoming AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Chris Buescher is ready to kick off his 13th Cup Series start of the season this weekend in NASCAR’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Although expectations were high for Chris Buescher to dominate this season, his performances so far can only be ranked as average. It's not all bad for the Prosper, Texas native, for since the start of the season, he has only recorded two disappointing finishes in California and Talladega.

As we approach the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 15th, Buescher believes his team is poised for another good performance after their turbulent week in Darlington. Speaking about what he expects from Kansas, Buescher said:

“Kansas is a place we seemed to figure something out at the last couple races, and is a very fast race track and one that is fun to drive you have the right speed. Our team is poised for another good run after an up and down week at Darlington.”

After suffering a DNF at Talladega, the No.17 made a comeback at Dover, posting his third top-ten finish after collecting a P8 finish. Of the last twelve races, Dover was one of Buescher's best races as he managed to get his first pole of the season and went on to lead 18 laps.

Chris Buescher's performance in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Apart from the Duel #2, where he led 17 laps, and the Dover race, where he led 18 laps, Chris Buescher has led no laps in the other races. Despite having zero leads in most races, the No.17 has already accumulated three top-ten finishes, the first being in Phoenix, the second, in Atlanta, and, the third, in Dover.

Last weekend, he struggled at 'The Track Too Tough for Tame' but managed to secure a 16th place finish, which was one of the better finishes, considering how the race was full of wrecks.

Chris Buescher @Chris_Buescher 🏼 It was a true honor to run @mattkenseth 's classic No. 17 colors yesterday! We didn't have exactly the run we wanted, but I guess it's a plus to finish P16 with nothing more than a Darlington stripe considering how wild things got... onto Kansas It was a true honor to run @mattkenseth's classic No. 17 colors yesterday! We didn't have exactly the run we wanted, but I guess it's a plus to finish P16 with nothing more than a Darlington stripe considering how wild things got... onto Kansas 👊🏼 https://t.co/zXB7WkkCgD

Buescher is hoping to drive his Ford Mustang #17 to the Victory Lane for the first time at the Kansas Speedway this weekend. His track record in Kansas shows that he has a chance of winning this race; he finished eighth last year and tenth this year.

According to statistics, Buescher's average starting position is 20.1 and had recorded only one top-ten start in 2018, meaning he’s in a much better position to push this time.

Catch Chris Buescher's No.17 with the Castro GTX scheme for the first time this weekend.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi