"It is tight up here" - Chris Buescher 'proud' of his P6 finish at Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

NASCAR’s third road course is over and Chris Buescher is among the drivers who were proud of their performance on Road America on Sunday night. The 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang finished P6, a much better position than last year’s where he never came close to the top ten and instead finished in 18th place.

"[We] had speed off the truck again, but we were looking for a little bit more than what we ended up with."



Road America was one of the cleanest races this season as the checkered flag was waived without any caution, meaning drivers had no room for mistakes. Buescher and his Roush Fenway Keselowski team have been in a tight spot since the season's debut, hence, scoring a top ten at Road America was a huge achievement for them.

Despite not winning the race, Buescher is proud of his team for the efforts it made throughout the week to make his #17 Ford Mustang one of the fastest cars on the track. According to the 30-year-old, they are looking forward to maintaining that pace after a rough first half of the season.

Speaking to the media after the race, Buescher said:

“I am proud of the effort of everybody through this week. We had a lot of speed off the truck again. We are just looking for a little bit more. It is a good thing to be running up front and be that close and try to find a squeak more of speed. It is tight up here. That is a good thing. I am proud of everybody. We are going to stay after it and we will be ready for the next one”

Before NASCAR went on a one-week break, Chris Buescher tested positive for Covid 19, which resulted in him missing the Gateway race and Zane Smith replacing him for that particular race. He made his return the following weekend at Sonoma Raceway, which marked NASCAR’s second road course event of the season.

Chris Buescher’s performance on road courses in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

The Sonoma race was a game-changer for him as he posted his best performance of the season after finishing as runner-up. Chris Buescher worked really hard to edge Daniel Suarez out, but was unable to. Despite taking second place, Buescher stated that he was disappointed for not getting the win.

After a good run at Sonoma, Nashville turned out to be ugly; with 50 laps to go, his rear-right tire decided to leave the axle. This led to a disappointing finish of P30 and the withdrawal of his crew chief as it has been the norm for a wheel fault to occur. The recently-concluded race was a good stress reliever as he now has a better chance of finishing the regular season strong.

Chris Buescher is among the drivers who are not yet aware of their fate in the 2022 playoffs as he is still below the points cutline and has zero wins to his name yet.

