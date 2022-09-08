"We still have chances down the stretch here to be a spoiler" - Chris Buescher on returning to Kansas Speedway for NASCAR race

Chris Buescher will pilot his #17 Fastenal Ford Mustang for Roush Fenway Keselowski as he returns to the Kansas Speedway this weekend. As per the tradition of every race this season, all drivers will start with Saturday's practice and qualifying in the group format, determining Sunday's line-up.

Weekend Format



* The traditional weekend schedule returns this weekend with practice and qualifying on deck for Saturday in group format, which will determine Sunday’s lineup.



Buescher will compete in his 14th Cup race at Kansas, where he has three top-10 finishes in previous appearances. In 2021, he finished eighth in the Cup race, with his best career result of sixth coming in the Fall 2017 event. Speaking to the media, Buescher stated:

“We’re ready to get back to Kansas and redeem ourselves from the spring race and rebound from this past week at Darlington. It is a place that doesn’t lack in speed, and really fans out with just how big the surface is. As we’ve said before, we still have chances down the stretch here to be a spoiler, and we’re working hard to do just that.”

Chris Buescher has visited the track several times in his NASCAR career in different capacities. He made three Xfinity starts at Kansas from 2013 to 2015, finishing sixth once. In 2018, he qualified at an average of 21.2 with one career top 10 finish. He recently finished 27th this season and 12th in the race last year.

Chris Buescher’s performance after joining Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing team

In 2019, Chris Buescher had the first consecutive top 10 finish of his Cup Series career, finishing 10th at the Digital Ally 400, followed by sixth at the Coca-Cola 600. The following year, he signed a contract with RFK Racing, where he replaced Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Buescher began the 2020 season by finishing third in the Daytona 500. After returning from the COVID-19 pandemic, he struggled but finished 10th in the Coca-Cola 600. He finished the regular season with four more top 10 finishes, including fifth place in the inaugural Daytona Road Course race, and 21st in points, with a career-high eight top 10 finishes in total.

During the 2021 season, Buescher finished more consistently, staying in the top 20 in the points standings. He finished second in the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, but his car failed post-race checks due to a rear subframe assembly inspection.

Chris Buescher began the 2022 season by finishing 16th in the Daytona 500. He also finished in the top 10 in Phoenix, Atlanta, and Dover, earning his first Cup Series pole. During Advent Health at Kansas Speedway on May 2022, he finished 27th after his car had overheating issues.

