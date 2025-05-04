Chris Buescher reveals why failing in Texas hits harder than any other NASCAR race

Chris Buescher recently opened up about his ongoing struggle at Texas Motor Speedway, his home track, in interviews with Speedway Digest. Despite being one of NASCAR's more consistent performers in recent years, the RFK Racing driver has yet to deliver a strong result at the Fort Worth track—something he admits weighs heavily on him.

So, why does failing at Texas hit harder for Chris Buescher than anywhere else? Buescher grew up in Prosper, Texas—just 37 miles north of the track—making Texas Motor Speedway his de facto home circuit. That home connection brings added pressure and visibility. He’s had 15 starts there, but never cracked the top 10. Even more telling: he’s only finished on the lead lap twice and has led just two laps out of a possible 4,735.

It’s not just about pride for Chris Buescher—it’s about proving something to himself and those who support him. In his own words,

“We’ve had really good runs that just haven’t ended well. You want it to be better, being a home track and having so many friends and family come out to that one. It takes a little extra out of you not to be able to seal the deal there.” (via Speedway Digest)

That frustration is compounded by the fact that, speed-wise, he hasn’t always been far off. Buescher points out that the team has made gains since the track was reconfigured. The challenge now is turning that speed into results.

The track itself is also a factor. Texas Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile layout presents a unique setup dilemma. Turns 1 and 2 are flatter and slower, while Turns 3 and 4 are steeper and faster. Finding the right car balance is difficult. While the Gen 7 car, introduced in 2022, helped reduce some of the setup compromise, it’s still a fine line.

Buescher explained that the ability to downshift from fifth to fourth gear helps drivers keep momentum through the flatter corners, making them more manageable than before.

“It’s taken away that old Kentucky feel, where you had to set up for one side or the other,” he said. (via Speedway Digest)

That hasn't translated into better outcomes—yet. Chris Buescher has the motivation, the tools, and the home-track crowd. What he doesn’t yet have is a performance that matches.

Steady Phoenix run shows Chris Buescher’s potential with strategy in play

Chris Buescher recently showed what he’s capable of when things align. At Phoenix Raceway, he secured his best finish of the 2024 season—a strong fifth place—driving the No. 17 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing. He had started the race in 13th and fought through 10 caution periods to earn the result.

This wasn’t just a clean drive—it was strategic. Like most teams, Buescher ran Goodyear’s option tires, but RFK made a late-race call that changed his race. His team initially held off on fitting the softer red sidewall tires, leaving him at a disadvantage as other drivers on the red compound surged past. Later in the race, they switched him to the red tires.

The tire change improved his pace, but Buescher said the benefit wasn’t as significant as expected.

“We didn’t see the big movement, but we had them on at the end when a lot of others ran out. It made it interesting,” he said, as quoted by Speedway Digest.

Even after a solid showing, Buescher voiced a preference for single-compound weekends. He added,

“I am still a proponent of a single tire when we come to a weekend, but Goodyear did a great job. That red tire was a lot of fun.”

Eight years into his Cup career, Chris Buescher is still chasing that one result that would finally make a hometown weekend feel like a homecoming. His Phoenix performance shows he’s close. But for now, Texas remains unfinished business.

