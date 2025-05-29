Chris Buescher and RFK Racing get a major relief as the Appeals Panel grants leniency to hefty NASCAR penalties 

Following the AdventHealth 400 Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, the No. 17 RFK Racing team and Chris Buescher were penalized for violating a rule relating to the bumper cover. The original penalty took away 60 owner and driver points, in addition to five playoff points, imposed a $75,000 fine, and issued a two-race suspension (already served) on crew chief Scott Graves.

However, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel has amended the penalty that NASCAR handed Buescher and his team by reducing the point penalty by half. This propelled the driver from P24 to P16 in the championship standings as he heads towards Nashville Superspeedway for this coming Sunday’s race, the Cracker Barrel 400.

Just recently, Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic reported the same through X. He wrote,

“National Motorsports Appeals Panel modifies penalties issued to Chris Buescher and RFK Racing. Instead of a 60-point penalty, Buescher and team lose 30 driver/owner points. The other penalties remain in place (2-race suspension for crew chief, $75K fine, 5 playoff points).”

Here is the official statement by the Appeals Panel justifying the cut:

The panel concluded that NASCAR met its burden of proof regarding the reinforcement of the front bumper cover but did not meet it regarding the trimming of the exhaust panel cover. The rule book regarding the exhaust panel trimming lacked specificity on the amount trimmed or not trimmed. Accordingly, the Panel reduced the owner and driver points penalty from 60 to 30 points.”

13 races in, Buescher is still vying for his maiden win of the 2025 season. His most recent triumph came at Watkins Glen International on September 15, 2024. This means that the Prosper, Texas native, is currently on a 21-race winless streak.

Buescher’s upcoming race, the Cracker Barrel 400, is scheduled for Sunday, June 1. The 300-lap event will be televised on Amazon Prime Video (7 pm ET onwards) with exclusive radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano happens to be the defending champion at the 1.33-mile, tri-oval intermediate speedway.

Chris Buescher’s NASCAR team releases statement following amended Kansas penalty

RFK Racing took to X and released a statement following the National Motorsports Appeals Panel’s decision to cut the 60-point penalty to 30 for both Chris Buescher and the team. They wrote,

“We appreciate the opportunity to present our case to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel today and are pleased that the Panel overturned one of the two assessed penalties.”

“Our goal is to always comply fully with the letter of the NASCAR Rulebook, and our focus is now looking forward to competing for a win in Nashville this weekend.”

Chris Buescher has been to Nashville Superspeedway on four occasions previously. His most recent attempt, i.e., on June 30, 2024, yielded a P5 finish, which also happens to be his best performance at the Tennessee-based racetrack.

