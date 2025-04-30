Chris Buescher’s camp tosses a witty jab at NFL legend for listing his $ 5,500,000 Estate

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Chris Buescher is set to return to his home state for the upcoming Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Ahead of the weekend, his team threw a cheeky jab at NFL icon Deion Sanders, suggesting that the timing of his $5.5 million Texas estate listing might have something to do with Buescher's homecoming.

Buescher was born in Prosper, Texas, the same town where Sanders has his 29,220 square feet home. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach previously sold another 29,000-square-foot mansion in Prosper back in 2014. The property was auctioned off for under $4 Million dollars, a fraction of it's original price at $21 Million.

In an X post uploaded on Tuesday, April 29, RFK Racing reacted to Sanders' property sale with a cheeky image and the following caption:

"Deion heard Chris is coming back to town"

The subtext from the image read,

"This town ain't big enough for the two of us."

Chris Buescher has never secured a win in his 18 starts at Texas Motor Speedway; his best result at the track was a third place finish in June 2021. Driving the No.17 Ford, Buescher has struggled to post a top-ten finish on his home turf with the Next Gen package, resulting in an average finish of 19.7. That said, the Texas native is vying for a breakthrough win on home soil with the upcoming race on Sunday, May 4.

Kevin Harvick predicts a win for Chris Buescher in 2025

Kevin Harvick recently praised Chris Buescher for his consistent results and predicted that the No.17 driver will be in contention for a win before the year is over. The former NASCAR Cup Series champion spoke about Buescher's 'underrated' talent in keeping himself among the frontrunners with a car that is not upto the mark.

During a recent episode of Happy Hour, Harvick commented on Buescher's fifth place finish in Phoenix and said,

"That guy (Chris Buescher), he is, and we've said it before, I mean he is just so underrated for what he gets out of those cars. I don't believe that was a fifth place car but they keep themselves in contention; he doesn't make a lot of mistakes, he doesn't crash his car a lot and that goes a long way in today's racing world." (23:50 onwards)

"And you know, we talked so much about wins and Laps led, and they aren't doing that but you know, I think there will be a time this year where he's in contention to win some of those races when they nail it all," he added.

Chris Buescher has posted two more top-ten results since Phoenix, placing sixth at Homestead-Miami and Darlington. He led his first laps of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in his last outing at Talladega Superspeedway, but ended up finishing outside the top-30. In total, the 32-year-old has five top-ten finishes after ten starts so far this season.

