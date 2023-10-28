Chris Buescher's crew chief prepared to do "anything they need to" as RFK driver looks to extend his 2023 NASCAR Playoff chances

Chris Buescher is currently ranked last in the 2023 Cup Series Playoff grid and is 43 points away from a transfer position. Buescher's crew chief Scott Graves is prepared to do "anything" in order to take that spot.

A victory is Buescher's best chance of advancing to the Cup Series Championship race. He does have a short-track win from Richmond Raceway in late July.

The No.17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing is ready to do anything at Martinsville for Buescher who needs a win.

"For us, it’s really easy; just go and win, that’s our only mission on this one," crew chief Scott Graves said (via racer.com).

"Yeah, it’s pretty straightforward, and I think it’ll make calling the race a lot easier. We need to have (track) position at the end of the race, so anything we need to do to set up for that leading into it, we’re going to be doing,” he added.

The RFK racing team has exceeded their expectations this season, according to Graves, but nobody on the No.17 team is satisfied with coming this far. They want to extend their run into the NASCAR Cup Series post-season.

Chris Buescher is making his second post-season appearance. It's RFK's best playoff performance since Ricky Stenhouse Jr. advanced to the second round in 2017. Brad Keselowski, Buescher's teammate, was eliminated in the last round.

Martinsville is a "must win" situation for Chris Buescher

The 2023 season has been a great one for Chris Buescher. In the final five weeks of the regular season, Buescher more than doubled his career win count in the NASCAR Cup Series.

He won a series of oval races and carried his winning momentum to advance to rounds 16 and 12. But recently, he's been going through a hard time and is currently 43 points behind Ryan Blaney.

In theory, Buescher can accumulate 43 points without a win but winning will put him in a better spot. Buescher not only needs to clear Blaney this weekend but also close a 26-point gap with Martin Truex, a 26-point gap with Denny Hamlin and a 36-point gap with Tyler Reddick.