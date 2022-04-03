Chris Buescher's funny response to new firesuits by sponsor

Chris Buescher is now a six-year Cup Series veteran. A former developmental driver for Jack Roush, he has been racing with the #17 Ford Mustang in the 2022 season for his third NASCAR Cup Series season with RFK Racing.

His team, Roush Fenway, announced a deal with lubricants major Castrol Oil in 2020, and the two have been working together ever since. On April Fools' Day, Castrol Oil tweeted an image of Buescher in his new summer firesuit. The image was fake, with the stand-out being the driver's bulging arms with a tattoo of a heart with 'CASTROL' written on it.

The tweet said:

“It can get pretty hot inside a race car, so this year we’re introducing special summer #firesuits to keep @RFKracing cool. @keselowski what do you think of @chris_buescher new look? #SunsOutGunsOut #ThoseArmsTho”

CastrolUSA @CastrolUSA #ThoseArmsTho It can get pretty hot inside a race car, so this year we’re introducing special summer #firesuits to keep @RFKracing cool. @keselowski what do you think of @chris_buescher new look? #SunsOutGunsOut It can get pretty hot inside a race car, so this year we’re introducing special summer #firesuits to keep @RFKracing cool. @keselowski what do you think of @chris_buescher new look? #SunsOutGunsOut #ThoseArmsTho https://t.co/WVKTuW8qW7

Chris Buescher had a funny reply to the tweet stating that he loved the suit but made fun of how his arms were shown. He wrote:

“Love the suit… but with those forearms I think I’ll go try out for the World Armwrestling Championship”

Chris Buescher's performance at NASCAR Cup Series

The 29-year-old improved his average finish in 2021 by more than two positions as compared to the previous year. In a season that was ultra-competitive with 16 different winners, limited practice, and qualifying, Chris Buescher almost missed the NASCAR Playoffs, but he equaled his top-10 finish from 2020 with eight.

Throughout the 2021 season, Buescher led laps in six events, including Homestead Darlington, Pocono II, Daytona, Talladega, and the Charlotte ROVAL. He became the talk of Homestead just three races in after winning the first stage and leading 57 laps. This was one of his two stage victories in a season where he finished the year with three top-12 finishes in the final five races. This included a third-place finish on ROVAL and a ninth-place finish at Martinsville.

He hasn't won since the 2016 Pocono race, which was curtailed by fog, but 2021 was his greatest overall year to date. Last season, he more than quadrupled his lap-led performance for his entire career, which is noteworthy.

Buescher has had a very solid year, finishing in the top ten in Phoenix, which was the greatest part of the 2022 regular season. Heading to Richmond Speedway during the practice session, Buescher, however, failed twice during a tech inspection. Consequently, he was not only denied pit selection but one of his crew member was also removed from the event.

Edited by Anurag C