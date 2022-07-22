"It’s called The Tricky Triangle for a reason" - Chris Buescher upbeat to return to his 'special place' Pocono Raceway for NASCAR M&M's Fan Appreciation 400

This weekend, Chris Buescher will take a long ride to the city of Pennsylvania for the 2022 M&M’s Fans Appreciation 400 at the Pocono Raceway on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The race will mark NASCAR’s 22nd race of the season and 21st start of the season for the #17 RFK Racing driver, who missed the Gateway race after he tested positive for Covid-19. His able crew chief Travis Peterson will call the shots from the pit box as they try to win their first race of the season this weekend.

Last weekend in New Hampshire, Buescher was among the fastest drivers to sit in the top-five and top-ten for the better part of Stage 2, but ended up wrapping up the race in 17th place, which is an average finish.

This weekend, he will be back on his “special” track, hoping to rewrite 2016 history. As he returns to the Tricky Triangle, Chris Buescher has stated that it will be fascinating to see how the Next Gen cars will react at the track.

In a media interview earlier this week, Buescher said:

“Pocono is obviously a special place to me. It’s called The Tricky Triangle for a reason, and it will be interesting to see how the new car reacts to it in a race format. It’s obviously a very fast race track, so it’s on us to work through everything Saturday in the Wyndham Rewards Ford, then put together an impressive run Sunday afternoon”

This is the 13th time Chris Buescher will visit the Tricky Triangle as a Cup Series driver, and he considers it a special track. One of the things that makes it special for him is that he claimed his first and only career win at the track in 2016 while driving for Front Row Motorsports. The #17 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing hasn’t driven into Victory Lane since then.

Chris Buescher won the Pocono Raceway when he was still a rookie driver

Buescher scored his first win at the track in 2016 when he was still a rookie driver driving for Front Row Motorsports. During the event, the weather delayed the race after 133 laps, and once things went back to normal, he managed to take the lead and eventually claimed the checkered flag.

In 2019, Roush Fenway Racing confirmed that Buescher was going to replace Stenhouse Jr. in the #17 Ford for the 2020 season. Since arriving at RFK racing, he has been an average performer. The best he has finished at Pocono is P10 in 2020, where he scored 10th at Pocono 325 but ended up scoring a disappointing P36 finish at Pocono 350 the following day.

Last year, Buescher finished P20 in the Pocono 325 and improved in the Pocono 350, where he wrapped it up in P19. After an average finish at the 2021 event, he is working to secure his playoff spot this weekend. The best he has finished this season is second place at Sonoma, meaning he has the right car to do it.

