Chris Gabehart admits his biggest fear before moving to Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing's competition director, Chris Gabehart, recently opened up about the uncertainties and challenges he faced stepping into his new role. Initially afraid of the transition, the former No. 11 crew chief is now largely satisfied with shaping the performance of all four JGR entries.

Gabehart previously served as Denny Hamlin's crew chief for six seasons. He made the jump in November 2024, marking a significant transition for both himself and the organization. The former engineer moved from making tactical decisions on the pit road to overseeing the approach of JGR's entire NASCAR Cup Series program.

When asked about the change by RACER, Chris Gabehart revealed:

"It's fun and exciting to zoom out and do something different. I certainly feel like I've (made impact), and that's been gratifying. It's so new. There are so many things that I’m having to keep track of... Last year, there (would be) no chance I'd be thinking about how to take that and turn it into speed. Now it's my job. It’s just wild how different it is, certainly."

Gabehart was concerned about leaving his comfort zone as a crew chief, but six months into the role, he is starting to see his broader influence bear fruit.

Joe Gibbs Racing has won five of the first ten races this season, and all four entries are in playoff spots currently. With Hamlin and Christopher Bell having qualified already, Chase Briscoe stands at 12th with 235 points, and Ty Gibbs in 22nd with 191. It's a balanced mix of veterans and young drivers that Gabehart must now harmonize from the top.

Despite the strong showing, Chris Gabehart took pride in the team's execution under his watch and the way they have been getting the results.

"I'm really proud of where we are at right now. But not because our performance is where I want it to be. It's because of how we are getting results, when our performance is not where I want it to be. So, that means you are executing at a high level," he added (via Racer).

The structural overhaul at Joe Gibbs Racing for 2025 further reflects the program's evolving direction. Briscoe replaced Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Toyota, while Ty Gibbs saw his No. 54 crew chief, Chris Gayle, take over Chris Gabehart's previous role in the No. 11 garage for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series.

Meanwhile, Adam Stevens remains with Bell's No. 20 team in their second season together and has already found three consecutive wins this year. Tyler Allen will step up as Gibbs' new crew chief, signaling the team's strong internal bench strength.

"There is really a lot more to it": Chris Gabehart learns to think 12–18 months ahead at JGR

Denny Hamlin (right) with Chris Gabehart (left) in victory lane at Pocono Raceway. Source: Imagn

If crew chiefs live in the moment, competition directors live in the future, believes Chris Gabehart. The new role at Joe Gibbs Racing hasn't been without challenges for the 43-year-old, but he is starting to appreciate the long game.

He explained (to Racer):

"It's a job that has a lot of information passing through it, both from the shop and from the race team side. Then, on the business side... having to look six and 12 months, maybe even 18 months, down the road or longer in some instances, is a big part of what I do. There is really a lot more to it than when the green flag drops and when the checkered flag falls."

But the five wins from Joe Gibbs Racing so far, more than any other organization, suggest that Gabehart's wider lens is already paying off. Hendrick Motorsports has three wins, and both Wood Brothers and Team Penske have one apiece. However, JGR's consistency shows signs of a team not reacting to race-day circumstances but laying the groundwork for future dominance.

