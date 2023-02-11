Chris Hacker's inspiring story could be a revelation for other NASCAR aspirants

Chris Hacker, the first NASCAR driver known to have a brachial plexus birth injury that limits movement in his left arm, announced his return to the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after signing multiple race deals with On Points Motorsports and the America’s largest injury law firm Morgan & Morgan. It is the biggest opportunity in his racing career after struggling with a birth injury.

On Friday (February 10), Hacker announced the news that he will be driving the #30 On Point Motorsports Toyota Tundra in the season-opening Truck race at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2023. The 23-year-old will then compete in four other events, while Morgan & Morgan will design Hacker’s truck for five of the 2023 season’s races.

According to the injury law firm Morgan & Morgan, "Brachial plexus injury occurs when a baby’s neck is stretched to one side during birth," which damages the network of nerves that controls muscles from the shoulder to the fingers.

The Indiana-born driver has gone through three major surgeries, including nerve transplants and tendon transplants. Eventually, he was able to achieve sufficient arm mobility to continue his racing career. He achieved this by placing his left hand on the steering while riding with his right arm.

Hacker is yet to decide which team or teams he will run in his future 2023 Truck races apart from Daytona.

The four other Truck races where Chris Hacker will run are: Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 18), World Wide Technology Raceway (June 3), Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway (August 11), and Bristol Motor Speedway (September 14).

Chris Hacker spoke about returning to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in the 2023 season

Chris Hacker made his NASCAR Truck Series debut at the World Wide Technology Raceway in 2021, driving for Reaume Brothers Racing, and he secured 27th place finish.

He has made a total of 10 appearances in the series over the past two seasons. His career-best finish, 16th, came at Martinsville Speedway in 2021 for Niece Motorsports. In a press release, speaking about his return to NASCAR's Craftsman Truck Series and partnership with Morgan & Morgan, Hacker said:

“I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with Morgan & Morgan into what will be one of the most exciting years of my racing career."

"My experience overcoming my own birth injury and realizing my dream of being a NASCAR driver would not have been possible without the work of attorneys like those at Morgan & Morgan, and I’m inspired by their dedication to achieving justice for children and families affected by these injuries.”

Catch Chris Hacker in action at the Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2023.

