Christian Eckes to honor NASCAR pioneer with a throwback scheme at Dover

Christian Eckes the No.19 driver for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing is set to tribute the NASCAR pioneer Brownie King in a throwback scheme on May 10 at Darlington Raceway.

The 23-year-old Eckes #19 Chevrolet Silverado will replicate the paint scheme of the NASCAR's retired driver King's late 1950s Chevy model. The 90-year-old King used to drive on the sands of Daytona Beach in the early '60s and the inaugural 1959 Daytona 500.

A fan in response to the #19 throwback scheme shared his thoughts on X, saying:

"That is so awesome Bill gotta love the @christianeckes throwback paint scheme now"

Another fan also chimed in, saying:

"You guys are rocking these throwback scheme, sure hope @Lionel_Racing offers these."

To this, Bill McAnally responded with a plan of two more throwback schemes. He said:

"Thanks Chris! We have two more still to come..."

Eckes and the #19 team are set to enter the Darlington Raceway as the defending winner of the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway in the 2023 season, where he got the third win of his career. McAnally-Hilgemann Racing's driver in the same Darlington race last year drove in a throwback to NASCAR Hall of Fame Hershel McGriff’s paint scheme from the inaugural Southern 500 in 1950.

Christian Eckes' domination in the 2024 season

Earlier this season, the No. 19 driver for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Christian Ecke, secured his first victory of the season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Eckes had a 0.141-second win over Kyle Busch, who drives the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports in the half-mile oval at Bristol.

Not just that, the 23-year-old dominated the Truck Series race at Martinsville earlier this month. It was Eckes's second win of the 2024 season. Thus, becoming the first driver with more than one victory. The #19 driver stole the show leading the first 109 laps. This triumph marked his seventh career win.

Eckes now sits at the top of the table with 287 points. This season he has secured two wins and three top 5s for the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing team.