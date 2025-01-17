Christopher Bell addresses his Chili Bowl championship night chances from middle of the grid

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell recently talked about his chances of the Chili Bowl Nationals after a two-year break.

The three-time Chili Bowl Nationals champion returned to the indoor midget car race after Joe Gibbs Racing lifted its ban on non-NASACAR events. Bell finished in third place during the preliminary feature Thursday night at Tulsa Expo Raceway and will have to win at the B main to earn his spot in Saturday’s main event.

When asked about his chances of winning the championship from an 11th and 12th row, Bell responded to Sportsnaut's Matt Weaver:

"It's going to be important to try and start in that 6th row, for sure. I don't know—what is the deepest anyone's won the Chili Bowl from? It's been a long time since it's been deep."

Bell was in second place behind Tanner Thorson when a late yellow flag came out and he ended up third behind Ryan Bernal in the 30-lap race. He lost the transfer spot to the A-Main but stayed positive and stated he still believes winning is possible.

"I hope that the track is not super-juiced for the start of the race. And, you know, I think the 40-lap race really doesn't change much compared to the 55-lap race because there is such a ride-around session with the track prep that it takes to get a 55-lap track. So, yeah, I mean, I don't have a choice now. I have to tell you it's possible. It's harder, obviously," Bell added.

The 39th Chili Bowl Nationals' main race on Saturday, January 18, was shortened from 55 laps to 40 this year. Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are the other NASCAR drivers competing in the event this year.

"You never know how it’s going to top it" - Christopher Bell on Chili Bowl Nationals

Christopher Bell (20) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Imagn

Christopher Bell needed a top-two finish in the Thursday night race to make it into the Chili Bowl main event. Now he has to race through the B-Main and start far back to win his fourth title. However, the 30-year-old talked about how the Chili Bowls never disappoint.

In another post-race interview with Matt Weaver, Bell reflected on the close battle for second place in the final laps during Thursday's race.

"This place never disappoints. You never know how it’s going to top it and it always figures out a way. Tonight was just…I can’t get over the white flag, literally in 1 and 2…I’m stuck in the middle, Tanner’s on the top, that’s what it’s all about," Bell said.

Earlier this month, Christopher Bell also beat Kyle Larson to win the Non-Wing Outlaw Golden Driller trophy at the 40th Tulsa Shootout.

