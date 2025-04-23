Christopher Bell adds another race to his limited 410 Sprint Car schedule

NASCAR standout Christopher Bell is set to return to his dirt racing roots on May 2. After kicking off the 2025 season with strong showings at the Tulsa Shootout and the prestigious Chili Bowl, Bell is now gearing up for another sprint car appearance, marking his latest return to the dirt track scene.

As reported by FloRacing, Bell is scheduled to pilot the #69K entry for the Kreitz Racing team at Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas. The race falls under the POWRi Elite Outlaw 410 Sprint Car Series. Bell has previously competed in POWERi's sanctioned events, such as the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Midget series.

FloRacing shared a post on X with more details and captioned:

"@CBellRacing and @KreitzRacing69K have announced their next Sprint Car race together."

Christopher Bell made his long-awaited return to the Chili Bowl Nationals in January after a two-year hiatus, due to team owner Joe Gibbs' restrictions on non-NASCAR racing. A three-time Chili Bowl champion, Bell ultimately fell short in his comeback, with Kyle Larson taking home the coveted title.

However, the 30-year-old JGR driver reaffirmed his dirt racing prowess at the prestigious Tulsa Shootout, where he claimed victory in the Non-Winged Outlaw division, adding another accomplishment to his off-season resume.

On the NASCAR front, the #20 Toyota JGR driver has put together a strong 2025 campaign. In the nine races so far, he’s finished outside the top ten only three times, with a standout stretch of three consecutive wins and two more podiums at Martinsville and Darlington.

Christopher Bell is P3 on the leaderboard, separated by a margin of 11 points from his JGR teammate Denny Hamlin. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron sits at the top of the table, with 346 points.

HMS ace gets brutally honest about Christopher Bell’s ‘inconsistency’

Two-time Daytona 500 winner William Byron shared his honest take on what it takes to win the 2025 Cup Series championship. Using Christopher Bell's strong season as an example, Byron acknowledged his accomplishments so far but emphasized that consistent success alone might not be enough to secure the title. The #20 driver has been 'inconsistent' in accumulating playoff points.

“Honestly, for us, it's just you've got to put a lot of stage wins together.” Byron explained, via Speedway Digest. “You've got to put a lot of race wins together. So yeah, it's whoever's going to break out and win multiple races. Obviously (Christopher) Bell's already done that, but they've been kind of up and down, inconsistent.”

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will head to Talladega Superspeedway for the eJack Link's 500, where the field is scheduled to run 188 laps. Catch the action live on FOX, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM on April 27th, at 3:00 PM Eastern time.

