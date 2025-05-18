Christopher Bell admits to “losing ground” amid his realistic approach to contend for NASCAR regular season title 

Christopher Bell recently opened up about his realistic thoughts to contend for the NASCAR regular season championship title. Joe Gibbs Racing's ace driver had a strong start to his 2025 year with three consecutive Cup wins in the first four races of the season.

Following his wins in Atlanta, COTA, and Phoenix, the No. 20 Toyota driver Bell had a 29th-place finish in Homestead-Miami and hasn't been able to convert strong finishes into victories since then. While the 30-year-old Oklahoma native managed three top-5 spots in Martinsville, Darlington, and Kansas, Bell believes the team hasn't been able to rack up enough stage points to maintain their spot in the driver's overall points table.

In a recent media availability, Christopher Bell voiced his thoughts on the possibility of winning the regular season title with 14 races left to go before NASCAR moves to the playoff rounds. He said via speedwaydigest:

"It is definitely possible. I think it is up for grabs for a lot of guys inside the top-10 of the regular season right now. Losing ground is a good indication that we are not running as well as we need to be running. Just starts with qualifying. Qualifying leads into stage one points. We just haven't been running well enough to earn stage points."

He admitted to not having points that have made a gap with him and the two Hendrick Motorsports cars of Kyle Larson and William Byron in the points table. He continued:

"Even my teammate Denny (Hamlin), if it wasn't for two mechanical failures, he would have been up there as well. We need to be running better, and everyone on this 20 team knows it and we've been working hard to get there."

Christopher Bell - MAY 03 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 Presented by Liqui Moly - Source: Getty

As things stand, the JGR star sits at P3 in overall standings and is 85 points shy of table leader Larson.

Why does Christopher Bell believe All-Star race is "way more aggressive"?

As NASCAR Cup drivers gear up for the much-awaited All-Star race with a whopping prize money of $1 million, Christopher Bell talked about the uniqueness of the exhibition race and how it differs from the regular points-paying Cup race.

Speaking with the media, Bell said via NASCAR.com:

"The format is very unique and obviously the purse is unique as well. So we won't race like it's any other event when the green flag drops. And that's one thing that took me by surprise when I first got into the Cup Series."

"The All star race is not just another race, like everybody is way more aggressive here than what you see at normal Sunday Cup race and I think everyone has that win-it-or-wear-it attitude and it races differently becasue of that," added Christopher Bell.

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell will take the green flag at North Wilkesboro Speedway from the front row alongside RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski.

After this exhibition race, NASCAR will head for the Coca-Cola 600 race in Charlotte Motor Speedway, where the No. 20 driver Bell will defend his last year's race victory.

