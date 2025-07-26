Christopher Bell affirms loyalty to JGR amid Denny Hamlin's multi-year contract extension with the team

Christopher Bell has made it clear where his allegiance lies—firmly with the Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) team. In a recent interview clip posted on X by Frontstretch, Bell spoke about the effect of Denny Hamlin’s presence at JGR and shared that he wants to stay with the team for the rest of his racing career.The video features Bell answering questions about Hamlin’s role within the team, how it influences younger drivers like himself, and whether he’d like a similar career path. The post caption included a direct quote from Bell,&quot;Anytime that you get a (future) Hall of Famer as a teammate, it's a big advantage.&quot; (6:55 onwards)In the interview, Christopher Bell responded to the news of Hamlin’s multi-year extension by calling it “awesome” for both the driver and the organization. Bell said that Hamlin has been an important figure at JGR, starting and now continuing his Cup Series career there. He followed that by saying that Hamlin helps anchor a lineup that includes three younger drivers, giving the team a reliable source of experience and leadership.When asked whether he’d like a similar trajectory, Christopher Bell didn’t hesitate. He said,“Yeah I love it at JGR and I certainly don't want to go anywhere else, so, I hope I get to finish out my career with them.” (6:10 onwards)The discussion then shifted to Hamlin’s influence as a teammate. Bell explained that Hamlin’s driving style is unique and has benefited him directly—especially on tracks where Hamlin excels. He cited Martinsville as an example. According to Bell, studying Hamlin’s data and setups helped him and his crew significantly improve their performance at that venue. In his own words,“I know I’ve talked about the Martinsville test a couple years ago before where he’s the man of Martinsville, he really helped improve my team by just me studying his data and I’m getting in the car and helping with the setup of the car too.” (6:40 onwards)Bell’s praise isn’t just lip service. Denny Hamlin’s track record supports every word. The veteran driver recently signed a contract that keeps him with JGR through 2027. At 58 career Cup Series wins, Hamlin currently leads the field in victories this season, having just picked up his fourth win at Dover.“It’s just refreshing to have speed again.” – Christopher Bell on recent momentum shift at DoverChristopher Bell’s on-track performance at the AutoTrader EcoPark Automotive 400 at Dover International Speedway was standout. Despite spinning out twice during the race, Bell managed to break a long stage point drought by winning Stage Two.Starting strong from P3 after a solid qualifying session, Bell ran behind Chase Elliott in Stage One, finishing P2. In Stage Two, he overtook the Hendrick Motorsports driver and secured a stage win—his first of the season. Bell led 67 laps in total, driving his #20 Toyota Camry XSE.The race wasn’t without setbacks. Bell spun early in the third stage while battling for the lead and again with just eight laps to go. Still, he avoided significant damage and managed to finish the 400-mile event in 18th place. Speaking to Frontstretch post-race (via YouTube), Christopher Bell said,“Yeah, it's just refreshing to have speed again. You know, we haven't had pace. And today we were able to lead laps, get stage points, won a stage. So, that is something that I'm super excited about and proud of.”He admitted the mistakes that cost him a stronger finish but remained optimistic. He added,“Even though I made mistakes and I spun out whenever I probably shouldn't have spun out, you know, we're going for the win... that’s been a long time coming.”Currently sixth in the Cup Series points standings, Christopher Bell has three wins, eight top-five finishes, and 12 top-ten finishes in 21 starts this season. His recent performance at Dover suggests he may be hitting a turning point in what’s been a season of ups and downs.