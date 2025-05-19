Christopher Bell appreciates Joey Logano's defensive masterclass in Wilkesboro

During the All-Star post-race press conference, Christopher Bell was asked to explain how he ended up making the race-winning move on Joey Logano. The JGR driver said that when he got into second place, he closed the gap on Logano pretty quickly, expecting the next pass to be a 'pretty easy pass.'

But whenever Bell got near Logano, the Penske driver changed his line to take away his air and line, which worked in his favor.

"I got really loose on the outside of him in three and four. He got away. He changed his lineup to block my line, and it hurt my pace for a while. So I thought I would be able to get back to him, and I kind of had to regroup for a minute, and then whenever I did get back to him, he was just doing a great job of defensive driving," Bell described. [6:50]

Christopher Bell appreciated Joey Logano and his spotter for arguably being 'the most respected group' at defensive driving. Bell mentioned that Logano did everything to keep the #20 behind him.

But because of the tire advantage Bell had, he was a bit faster than Logano, which helped him in generating the crucial run.

Christopher Bell reacts to Joey Logano's post-race comments

Following his All-Star win, Christopher Bell shared his thoughts on Joey Logano's comments directed towards him. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver emerged victorious on Sunday in a hard-fought battle for the lead at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Bell took the lead from Logano and prevented him from going back-to-back in the million-dollar exhibition race. It's worth mentioning that this year's All-Star race also had the addition of a 'promoter's caution.'

Following the race, Joey Logano expressed his frustrations with both the way Christopher Bell raced him and the caution. However, when Logano's anger was raised in the post-race press conference, Bell reacted smoothly.

"I had got to him a couple times before, and he made it very difficult on me as he should, and I got my run and I took the moment as I should, and yeah, I don't think that I did anything that Joey has not done, and I've seen Joey do much worse. So, we will continue on," Bell said. [6:00]

It's worth mentioning that after the race, Logano had claimed that he did all he could to hold off Bell. But as per the #22 driver, Bell left him no option and ran him up into the wall.

"If I could’ve got to him, he was going around after a move like that. I just couldn’t get back to him. Just too much to try to make up with the tire deficit," Logano said.

He added that he was frustrated after leading so many laps with a fast car and not being able to win even then.

