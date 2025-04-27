Christopher Bell candidly speaks on new Superspeedway rules package to improve ‘style of racing’

Ahead of today's NASCAR Cup Series event at the Talladega Superspeedway, Christopher Bell has proposed a new rules package for racing on superspeedways in an attempt to change how racing is done on tracks like Talladega and the Daytona International Speedway.

While there has been an ongoing conversation on updates to safety packages for the vehicles, Bell insists that it's important to have a conversation about changing the racing regulations to allow for driving on the track that makes it easier to compete.

Speaking with Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver expressed his enthusiasm for an updated rules package, while making it clear that he's aware of NASCAR's constant endeavours to keep racing safe.

"I would enjoy a new superspeedway rules package - not just a safety package, but a rules package to try and change up the way that these races are going. But I haven't heard anything about that, and I know that NASCAR's working hard to make sure that the cars are safe."

"But I think it's time to start thinking about the style of racing that we have here," said Bell. "You don't want to have to move field mileage and run at 50 or 60%," quipped Pockrass. "I don't think anybody wants to do that. Even whenever it comes to go-time and you start racing and pushing hard, the cars are so locked down that it becomes hard to move. Once the pack forms and you're bumper-to-bumper and door-to-door, you rarely see movement in the pack," replied Bell.

Admittedly, this is not the first time Christopher Bell has brought this up; the driver reminded that he had talked about his ideas of changing the rules ahead of the race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, and confessed that although the race went fine, the length of the track plays a role.

"It's funny - we talked right before Atlanta and I was dogging the rules package, and then Atlanta ended up being a pretty good race."

"But just the inherent difference between Atlanta being a mile and a half, and Daytona and Talladega being bigger tracks, the style of racing is very different between the two."

The Talladega Superspeedway is one of the longest tracks in the NASCAR Cup Series calendar, with the total speedway length amounting to 2.66 miles.

Today's event, the 'Jack Link's 500', will take place at 3:00 p.m. ET with Christopher Bell having qualified to start in 11th place.

Christopher Bell shares a look of his #20 Toyota ahead of the Talladega event

Christopher Bell took to his social media account earlier on Sunday to share an image of his #20 Toyota Camry Sports Clip Haircuts vehicle ahead of Sunday's event at the Talladega Superspeedway. Bell tagged the sponsor of his vehicle along with the Instagram story he posted.

Christopher Bell's #20 Toyota Camry - Image via Instagram/@cbellracing

Over the course of his career, Christopher Bell has scored three Top 10 finishes at the Talladega track, crossing the line to take fifth and sixth at the playoff races in 2021 and 2024, and an eighth-place finish during the April race in 2023.

