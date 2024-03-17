Last season's Championship 4 driver Christopher Bell aims to secure multiple wins in the 2024 Cup Series campaign.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell was the team's best-performing asset last season. The 29-year-old driver won the dirt race in Bristol to make his way into the playoffs. Bell then won a crucial playoff race in Homestead to reach the Championship 4.

Despite falling short of the championship last season, Christopher Bell has kicked off his 2024 campaign as if he never left. The Norman, Oklahoma native clinched an emphatic win in the Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

Ahead of the Food City 500 race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Bell, who starts from 12th position, spoke to the media, emphasising his objective to bag more than one victory this time around, and enter the playoffs on a dominant note.

Addressing the media, Christopher Bell emphasized his team's focus on accumulating playoff points. The No. 20 Toyota Camry driver stated (via Bob Pockrass on X):

"Yeah, I mean that's that's been our focus ever since that 21 season where we won early and then we'd never got any more playoff points after that. So, but then 22 and 23, we're kind of the same you know, we just haven't been able to execute on multiple race wins and multiple stage wins.

"And so that's been a focus the last several years of trying to be the team going into the playoffs that has the the points buffer. Because certainly whenever you get into the you know, the round as well the round of eight I had to win basically, if I was going to make the final four."

Christopher Bell carries the same mentality as last season

Bell emphasized the imperative of enhancing execution to secure coveted playoff points. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver stated:

"Other than that, it's the same mentality that we've had, we just have to do a better job of executing. Getting playoff points are hard. Like the only way that you get playoff points are by winning races, winning stages, and obviously, being up in the final standings, the final regular season standings."

"But we need to win more," he added. "I need to win more and good news is we want to enforce. So yeah, that's what it's all about."

With 102 points, Christopher Bell is ranked 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings after four races.