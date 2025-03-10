Christopher Bell in distance of repeating Bill Elliott’s NASCAR feat from 1992

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is on the verge of replicating NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott's incredible feat from the 1992 season. With three wins in the first four races of the 2025 season, Bell is now eyeing his fourth consecutive victory this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The #20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver became the first in the Next Gen era to secure three consecutive race wins, a feat last accomplished by Kyle Larson in 2021. Bell claimed his first victory of the season at Atlanta, outdueling Larson on the final lap. A second victory followed at CoTA before a dominant outing at Phoenix Raceway to complete his three-peat.

Bell is aiming for his fourth victory in the season's first five races, a feat last accomplished by Bill Elliott in 1992. In his first season driving the #11 Ford for Junior Johnson, Elliott won in the second race of the season at Rockingham, followed by victories at Richmond, Atlanta, and Darlington. Despite his strong start, he ultimately lost the championship to Alan Kulwicki in the season finale.

Winning four races in a row is a rare accomplishment, with Kyle Larson coming agonizingly close to achieving it in 2021. A flat tire on the final lap at Pocono cost him a fourth victory in a row. The last driver to secure four straight wins remains 7x champion Jimmie Johnson, who accomplished the feat during the 2007 playoffs.

Bell could join an exclusive club of eight drivers who have won four races in a row in the modern era. The elite club includes Cale Yarborough (1976), Darrell Waltrip (1981), Dale Earnhardt (1987), Harry Gant (1991), Bill Elliott (1992), Mark Martin (1993), Jeff Gordon (1998), and Jimmie Johnson (2007).

Christopher Bell reacts to the prospect of winning four races in a row

Following his thrilling victory over teammate Denny Hamlin at Phoenix, Christopher Bell discussed his chances of securing a fourth consecutive win. He called it an "incredibly special" opportunity and is excited about his chances at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, given his strong performances at the track.

Speaking to the media at the post-race press conference, Bell acknowledged that winning three races in a row is no easy feat, especially in an era of increased parity. He said:

"Man, that's special. That is incredibly special. To hear that and know that I have that opportunity ahead of me. We're going to a darn good place for it. This sport has become so incredibly tough with the parity that we have. The teams are so tight. The cars are really tight. The drivers are tight. Like, everybody performs at a high level."

"There are 10, 15 guys that could win on any given week. The field is littered with talented drivers, teams, crew chiefs. It's hard to do. I acknowledge that. I'm just kind of in disbelief that I have that opportunity, but I'm looking forward to it," Bell added.

After witnessing Larson's heroics in 2021, Bell revealed that he and his crew chief, Adam Stevens, were confident they could replicate the feat. The #20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver aims to eclipse Larson's benchmark with a fourth victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 16.

