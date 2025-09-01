  • NASCAR
  • Christopher Bell doesn’t hold back his frustration against Carson Hocevar over Southern 500 incident

Christopher Bell doesn’t hold back his frustration against Carson Hocevar over Southern 500 incident

By Karan Yadav
Published Sep 01, 2025 04:01 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Source: Getty
Christopher Bell expressed his frustration over pit road accident with Caron Hocevar - Source: Getty

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell and Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar had a heated moment on the track during the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at Darlington Raceway. Following that, Bell expressed his frustration over the incident in a post-race interview.

Ad

The #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver had a decent qualifying session for the main race. He secured a spot among the top ten drivers and qualified in seventh place with a best lap time of 28.96 seconds and a top speed of 169.79 mph. Additionally, his teammate Denny Hamlin secured the pole position with a 0.27-second lead over him.

After a good start, Christopher Bell maintained his spot in stage one, but an incident happened during stage two. While exiting the pits, Bell made contact with Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar, resulting in a yellow flag. This led Bell to fall from seventh to 27th while wrapping up stage two. Reflecting on the same, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver expressed his frustration with Hovecar and his pit crew.

Ad
Trending
"Just the 77, just didn't yield. He didn't give way. And, you know, I would say that it's our responsibility to not run into him if he's racing for position. But the fact that he was the one who brought the yellow out—the only reason that we had contact was because he was so far behind the field, catching up. You know, that's very frustrating." [00:50 onwards]
Ad
"And honestly, I don't really give blame, Carson. I think it's more on his team to not let him know this, the circumstances that, you know, he's pitted on an island with all the playoff cars. He just spun and brought out the yellow. He's not going to gain a spot on pit road, and he didn't give way and ruined my night. So it's a bummer," he added.
Ad
Ad

Christopher Bell finished the 367-lap race in P29 behind his Toyota teammate Riley Herbst. Bell currently ranks tenth in the Cup Series playoff standings with an 11-point buffer above the cutoff line after the Southern 500.

"The teams and the drivers have to take it seriously": Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell got candid about adding road course races in the Cup Series schedule

Earlier this year, NASCAR driver Christopher Bell dominated the 2025 season with his back-to-back wins and remarkable performance. Following that, he sat down with FrontStretch Media and expressed his views on adding more road courses to the Cup Series schedule.

Ad

This season, Bell has secured one of his victories at the Circuit of the Americas. Despite qualifying outside of the top ten drivers and beginning the race from P19, the JGR driver took home the win, earning 42 points. Reflecting on the same, the #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver shared his thoughts on his 200th Cup Series start and stated:

"I'm good with it... I like it. It's enough now where the teams and the drivers have to take it seriously. Before, whenever it was only Sonoma and Watkins Glen, you had a lot of teams that didn't take the road courses seriously and didn't put a lot of effort into it."

Christopher Bell has had a dominant season in the Cup Series this year, with 2035 points to his credit. He secured three wins, nine top-five finishes, and 14 top-ten finishes in 27 starts this season. He led 227 laps and had three DNFs this season.

About the author
Karan Yadav

Karan Yadav

Twitter icon

Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications