Christopher Bell doesn’t hold back his frustration against Carson Hocevar over Southern 500 incident

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell and Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar had a heated moment on the track during the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at Darlington Raceway. Following that, Bell expressed his frustration over the incident in a post-race interview.The #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver had a decent qualifying session for the main race. He secured a spot among the top ten drivers and qualified in seventh place with a best lap time of 28.96 seconds and a top speed of 169.79 mph. Additionally, his teammate Denny Hamlin secured the pole position with a 0.27-second lead over him.After a good start, Christopher Bell maintained his spot in stage one, but an incident happened during stage two. While exiting the pits, Bell made contact with Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar, resulting in a yellow flag. This led Bell to fall from seventh to 27th while wrapping up stage two. Reflecting on the same, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver expressed his frustration with Hovecar and his pit crew.&quot;Just the 77, just didn't yield. He didn't give way. And, you know, I would say that it's our responsibility to not run into him if he's racing for position. But the fact that he was the one who brought the yellow out—the only reason that we had contact was because he was so far behind the field, catching up. You know, that's very frustrating.&quot; [00:50 onwards]&quot;And honestly, I don't really give blame, Carson. I think it's more on his team to not let him know this, the circumstances that, you know, he's pitted on an island with all the playoff cars. He just spun and brought out the yellow. He's not going to gain a spot on pit road, and he didn't give way and ruined my night. So it's a bummer,&quot; he added.Christopher Bell finished the 367-lap race in P29 behind his Toyota teammate Riley Herbst. Bell currently ranks tenth in the Cup Series playoff standings with an 11-point buffer above the cutoff line after the Southern 500.&quot;The teams and the drivers have to take it seriously&quot;: Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell got candid about adding road course races in the Cup Series scheduleEarlier this year, NASCAR driver Christopher Bell dominated the 2025 season with his back-to-back wins and remarkable performance. Following that, he sat down with FrontStretch Media and expressed his views on adding more road courses to the Cup Series schedule.This season, Bell has secured one of his victories at the Circuit of the Americas. Despite qualifying outside of the top ten drivers and beginning the race from P19, the JGR driver took home the win, earning 42 points. Reflecting on the same, the #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver shared his thoughts on his 200th Cup Series start and stated:&quot;I'm good with it... I like it. It's enough now where the teams and the drivers have to take it seriously. Before, whenever it was only Sonoma and Watkins Glen, you had a lot of teams that didn't take the road courses seriously and didn't put a lot of effort into it.&quot;Christopher Bell has had a dominant season in the Cup Series this year, with 2035 points to his credit. He secured three wins, nine top-five finishes, and 14 top-ten finishes in 27 starts this season. He led 227 laps and had three DNFs this season.