Christopher Bell is full of confidence heading into NASCAR championship showdown at "one of his best tracks"

Appearing in the Final 4 round of the NASCAR playoffs for the second time in his career, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell has earned a name for himself by performing under crucial circumstances. Whether the Norman, Oklahoma native is trying to take away a retiring Kevin Harvick's "The Closer" monicker, or he proves to be excellent under pressure, we will let you decide.

One thing that is certainly evident is that the #20 Toyota Camry TRD driver looks to be in his best form as the season approaches its culmination. Bell finds himself in the final round after a clutch victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway a couple of weeks ago.

With the likes of Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Ryan Blaney to keep him on his toes in Phoenix, the 28-year-old certainly has little margin for error.

With Larson already boasting of championship experience with his 2021 title, Christopher Bell is the only driver to have qualified for the final round out of the remaining three. Looking back at his P6 finish at the Avondale, Arizona track earlier this year, Bell seemed confident heading into race day.

Elaborated on the same in an interview with oklahoman.com, Bell said:

“It’s one of JGR’s best tracks, statistically, and one of my best racetracks, too. I won there in the Xfinity Series, ironically, to make it to the final four at Homestead at that time. We’ve had up-and-down results in the Cup Series. Last year was disappointing because I didn’t feel like we were as competitive as we should have been. But the spring race there, we were right there in the hunt.”

Christopher Bell elaborates on the mood in the Joe Gibbs Racing meeting room after Homestead-Miami

With Christopher Bell managing to advance to the next round with a victory in Miami last weekend, the mood within the Monday meeting was strange as the #20 Toyota Camry TRD driver admitted.

With Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin both knocked out in the same race, Bell said in an interview with Bob Pockrass:

"It was strange, the #20 group is all smiles and cheers and hoorahs and the other teams are not obviously. The last two Mondays have been mixed emotion in the room. I just need to win and bring a championship back. It’s not hard for me to be happy. But Joe, I’m sure, is disappointed."

The NASCAR Cup Series championship race goes live from Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 pm ET.