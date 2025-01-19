Christopher Bell gives a critical assessment after 'tough' Chili Bowl weekend: "I just wasn't good enough"

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell made his return to the Chili Bowl Nationals after a two-year break, following team owner Joe Gibbs' policy against competing in non-NASCAR races. Bell, a three-time champion in the iconic dirt racing event, recently reflected on his experience at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, where he had a 'tough' day in the office.

Bell started the dirt midget racing weekend with a strong performance in the Race of Champions, however, he could not make it to the A-Main event despite his best efforts. After finishing the campaign with an overall 10th place finish, Bell was interviewed by Sportsnaut's Matt Weaver, where he said:

"I just wasn't good enough tonight and I wasn't good enough on Thursday night. So, that's the bottom line."

On being asked whether the track was in a condition that he would have preferred, The JGR driver said:

"I mean, so it was tough for me to pass, but I just wasn't that good. And I felt like if you were good, you would have been able to pass. So, just didn't have it[...] I was on a pretty big high after the race. Like, I had a great week as a race fan. As a competitor, it wasn't as good. But yeah, loved it as a race fan,"

Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Toyota Camry XSR for Joe Gibbs Racing, competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. Over six seasons, Bell has achieved 35 wins across NASCAR's top three divisions.

While he secured a spot in the playoffs, his championship hopes ended following a controversial finish in the penultimate race of the season at Martinsville Speedway.

Meanwhile, Bell's Cup Series competitor Kyle Larson bagged his third Chili Bowl title, cementing his position as one of the most versatile athletes in motorsport.

"I live for moments like that": Christopher Bell reflects on Tulsa shootout triumph

Christopher Bell showcased his talent at the prestigious Tulsa Shootout, securing a win in the Non-Winged Outlaw event ahead of the Chili Bowl Nationals. Bell took a moment to thank his NASCAR team owner, Joe Gibbs, for granting him the opportunity to race, a notable exception to Gibbs' usual policy restricting drivers from participating in non-NASCAR events.

In an interview with FloRacing, who was exclusively covering the Tulsa Shootout, JGR's #20 driver said:

"Oh my gosh man, I live for moments like that, driving these racecars, especially here in Tulsa. There's nothing else like it." [00:29 owards]

"I wasn't running the most pretty line. All weekend long, I was just struggling to get in the corner the way I needed to and fortunately, I was able to find something comfortable for me," Christopher Bell added

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to return for the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2nd at 8:00 PM Eastern time. The pre-season race will be available on FOX. MRN, and SiriusXM.

